NBA Draft 2018: Gary Parrish and Raja Bell talk DeAndre Ayton, other top prospects, draft order
Parrish joins 'Off the Bench' to talk about the draft, which is rapidly approaching
With the NBA Draft fast approaching, former Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton appears to be a lock for the No. 1 pick. Ayton himself has said that he knows he's going No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns after working out with them, but there's still a lot to talk about. Players like Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mohamed Bamba can all make early impacts, so where they fall will be huge on June 21.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Gary Parrish joined Raja Bell to talk about those prospects in more detail, not to mention Ayton himself. Parrish gives his opinion on Ayton and how he'll translate to the NBA, then he and Raja give their thoughts on how the draft order could shake out after Ayton is (presumably) selected.
Which player winds up with your favorite NBA team? Listen to find out how Gary and Raja see the first round playing out just eight days before the No. 1 pick is announced.
Listen to the full podcast below to hear all of their thoughts. The guys also talk U.S. Open, Andrew Luck and the World Cup.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
