NBA Draft 2018: Kentucky's leading scorer, freshman Kevin Knox, is leaving school and will sign with an agent

Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox announced Friday that he will leave school and sign with an agent, meaning his one-and-done career is now official.

Knox is the first Kentucky player from its current roster to announce he's gone for good; freshman power forward P.J. Washington has declared but not yet decided on whether to sign with representation.

Kentucky went 26-11 this season, thanks in good part to Knox leading the team in scoring (15.5 ppg). He also averaged 5.4 rebounds. Here's how Knox made his choice known on Twitter:

God gives us choices and we trust him to make the right one!!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/t7RFRhljAK — Kev (@KevKnox) April 6, 2018

Knox is considered the pro prospect with the highest ceiling among all of Kentucky's current players. He won SEC Freshman of the Year and, at times, displayed his penchant for being a high-level scorer. Knox's career comes to a quick end at Kentucky, but he was never initially expected to play at UK to begin with.

"No one expected me to be a Kentucky Wildcat," Knox said via statement. "It turned out to be one of the best decisions in my life. I'm not going to lie, the journey has been rough. But I have no regrets. It has made me a better player and a better person. Throughout the season I faced challenges, but with challenges comes growth. At the age of 18 growth is always good."

In a statement, UK coach John Calipari called Knox "one of the greatest kids I've coached" and cited his "positionless" potential at the NBA level. In reality, Knox would fit well as a small forward in the NBA and is considered an intriguing prospect right now because his draft spot could likely be anywhere from No. 8 through No. 15 or 16. It's hard to imagine Knox not finding a role in the NBA due to his size and scoring ability.

The 2018 NBA Draft will be held June 21 in Brooklyn, New York. Knox is aiming to become the 18th lottery pick to come out of Kentucky since John Calipari got to the school in 2009. In total, Kentucky has a college basketball-beset 31 NBA picks in the prior eight years.