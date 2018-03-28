NBA Draft 2018: Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges turning pro, will sign with agent Rich Paul

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

Michigan State sophomore forward Miles Bridges announced Wednesday that he is forgoing his two remaining years of college eligibility and entering the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bridges, who was the favorite to win National Player of the Year coming into the 2017-18 season, was a projected lottery pick after a stellar freshman season but chose to return to the Spartans program as a sophomore to try and win the national title. He will once again be projected as a lottery pick after averaging 17.1 points and 7 rebounds per game this season.

Bridges announced that he will be signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, a close friend and representative of LeBron James. Paul also represents John Wall, Ben Simmons Eric Bledsoe, among others.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish's most recent mock draft projects Bridges as the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft.