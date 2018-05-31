NBA Draft 2018: Who's staying in and who's going back to college after testing the waters
A look at who is in the NBA Draft and who, so far, hasn't signed with an agent
Nothing like waiting until the last day before a deadline to create a little drama. On the final day the NCAA allowed for college underclassmen testing the waters of the NBA Draft to decide to return to school there were a few notable decisions made.
The biggest surprise Tuesday may have been when Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel decided to end his college career and remain in the NBA Draft. The news wasn't all bad for the Wildcats as his teammate, PJ Washington, announced he would return to UK.
The college career of South Carolina's Brian Bowen, the former Louisville signee who was a central figure in the FBI recruiting investigation that cost Cardinal coach Rick Pitino his job, is over before it started after he announced he would stay in the NBA Draft. Bowen had little choice after the NCAA told USC he would not be eligible to play next season.
Omari Spellman became the fourth Villanova underclassmen to leave the reigning national champions early for the NBA.
Kansas received good news when 7-footer Udoka Azubuike announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to school.
Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft with an updated status on each as to whether they have -- or haven't -- signed with agents.
|School
|Player
|Agent?
|Draft projection
|SF Deng Adel, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Esa Ahmad, junior
|NO
|Returning to college
|G Rawle Alkins, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|F Mike Amius, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman
|YES
|Top 3
|C Udoka Azubuike
|NO
| Returning to college
|F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|G LiAngelo Ball, freshman
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|C Mohamed Bamba, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|G Sedrick Barefield, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / early second
|G Tyus Battle, sophomoer
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Lamonte Bearden, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|Dakota College
|G Tashawn Berry, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Brian Bowen
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Ky Bowman, Boston College
|NO
| Returning to college
|SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo)
|YES
|Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State)
|G Mikal Bridges, junior
|YES
|Top 15
|F Miles Bridges, sophomore
|YES
|Top 15
|G Barry Brown, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Bruce Brown, sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|PG Tookie Brown, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Troy Brown Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Jalen Brunson, junior
|YES
|Late first / second round
|G Elijah Bryant, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G C.J. Burks, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Wendell Carter, freshman
|YES
|First round
|G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Tony Carr, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|G Haanif Cheatham, junior
|NO
|Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette)
|PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Chris Clemons, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|PF Tyler Cook, sophomore
|NO
|Returning to college
|PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Bryant Crawford, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Mike Daum, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Jordan Davis, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Jon Davis, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|SG Terence Davis, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Tyler Davis, junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|G Eric Davis Jr., junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|F Shawntrez Davis, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Marcus Derrickson, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Hamidou Diallo, freshman
|YES
|First round
|PF Noah Dickerson, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / second round
|F Dikembe Dixson, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Torin Dorn, junior
|NO
|Late second round / undrafted
|PG Trevon Duval, freshman
|YES
| Returning to college
|G Nojel Eastern, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Jon Elmore, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|F/C Drew Eubanks, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Jacob Evans, junior
|YES
|Late first / early second
|C Bruno Fernando, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|ASA College
|G Dextor Foster, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Jarrey Foster, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|SF Robert Franks, junior
|YES
|Second round
|
|G Tremaine Fraiser, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Melvin Frazier, junior
|YES
|Late first / second round
|C Harry Froling, sophomore
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomore
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|F Kaiser Gates, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|PG Eugene German, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Admon Gilder, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Shai Gilgous-Alexander, freshman
|YES
|First round
|F Michael Gilmore, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Jessie Govan, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Tyler Hall, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Jaylen Hands, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|Ferris State
|F Zach Hankins, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Ethan Happ, junior
|NO
|Second round
|G Jared Harper, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Mustapha Heron, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Malik Hines, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F DJ Hogg, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G Aaron Holiday, junior
|YES
|Late first round / early second
|G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Dewan Huell, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Kevin Huerter, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Deangelo Isby, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 6
|F Justin Jackson, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G/F Justin James, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Zach Johnson, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|
|F Ismaila Kane, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Christian Keeling
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Devonte Klines, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Kevin Knox, freshman
|YES
|Top 15
|C Sagaba Konate, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Kalob Ledoux, sophomore
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F Marquez Letcher-Ellis
|NO
|Undrafted
|
|F Abdul Lewis, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|
|G Victor Lewis II, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|
|F Makinde London, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Dominic Magee, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|SG Fletcher Magee, junior
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Charles Matthews, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Late first / second round
|SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|
|C Matur Maker, high school
|YES
|Likely undrafted
|C Malik Martin, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Zane Martin, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Luke Maye, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Brandon McCoy, freshman
|YES
|Late first / early second
|F Jalen McDaniels, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Markis McDuffie, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Jack McVeigh, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Christian Mekowulu, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|C Aaron Menzies, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|F/C Chimezie Metu, junior
|YES
|Second round
|PG Shake Milton, junior
|YES
|Late first / second round
|F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Shelton Mitchell, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Doral Moore, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F Juwan Morgan, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Takal Molson, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Max Montana, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Matt Morgan, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Isaiah Moss, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Travis Munnings, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|
|G Jordan Murdock, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore
|YES
|Second round
|SG Josh Okogie, sophomore
| YES
|Second round
|G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Ajdin Penava, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|
|G Keanu Peters, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Lamar Peters, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|
|G Jalon Pipkins, freshman
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|PF Jontay Porter, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Michael Porter Jr., freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|F Billy Preston, freshman
|YES
|Second round
|PG Marcquise Reed, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Isaiah Reese, sophomore
|NO
|Undrafted
|F Cody Riley, freshman
|NO
|Second round / undrafted
|PG Kerwin Roach, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G/F Jerome Robinson, junior
|YES
|Late first / early second
|C Mitchell Robinson, freshman
|YES
|Late first / second round
|G Ahmaad Rorie
|NO
| Returning to college
|SG Quinton Rose, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Brandon Sampson, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|G Corey Sanders, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G/F Admiral Schofield, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Micah Seaborn, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|G Collin Sexton, freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Ronshad Shabazz, junior
|NO
|Undrafted
|PG Landry Shamet, sophomore
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Tavarius Shine, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|F Chris Silva
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Yankuba Sima, junior
|YES
|Undrafted
|
|G Anfernee Simons, high school
|YES
|Late first / early second
|G Fred Sims, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|F David Skara, junior
|YES
|Second round / undrafted
|G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman
|YES
|First round
|F Ray Spalding, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Omari Spellman, freshman
|YES
|Late first / second round
|G Max Strus, freshman
|NO
|Late second / undrafted
|G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Khyri Thomas, junior
|YES
|First round
|F Reid Travis, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman
|YES
|First round
|G Allonzo Trier, junior
|YES
|Second round
|F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshman
|YES
|First round
|G/F Lagerald Vick, junior
|YES
|Late second / undrafted
|G Christian Vital
|NO
| Returning to college
|F Moe Wagner, junior
|YES
|First / second round
|G Jaylin Walker, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Lonnie Walker, freshman
|YES
|First round
|PF Nick Ward, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
|SF P.J. Washington, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Tremont Waters, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|G Andrien White, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Austin Wiley, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|SF Kris Wilkes, freshman
|NO
| Returning to college
|C Robert Williams, sophomore
|YES
|First round
|PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior
|NO
| Returning to college
|PG Trae Young, freshman
|YES
|Top 10
|C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore
|NO
| Returning to college
And here's a look at the foreign players to enter:
Player
Team/Country
Year of birth
Berke Atar
Turkey
1999
Romaric Belemene
Spain
1997
Laurynas Beliauskas
Lithuania
1997
Rihards Berzins
Latvia
1997
Laurynas Birutis
Lithuania
1997
Goga Bitadze
Serbia
1999
Isaac Bonga
Germany
1999
Etienne Ca
France
1997
Sigfredo Casero-Ortiz
France
1997
Emanuel Cate
Spain
1997
Vasileios Charalampopoulos
Greece
1997
Luka Doncic
Spain
1999
Yago Dos Santos
Brazil
1999
Berkan Durmaz
Turkey
1997
Aleksander Dziewa
Poland
1997
Martynas Echodas
Lithuania
1997
Ibrahima Faye
France
1997
Gabriel Galvanini
Brazil
1998
Stephane Gombauld
France
1997
Melvyn Govindy
France
1997
Yoan Granvorka
Switzerland
1997
Tryggvi Hlinason
Spain
1997
Karim Jallow
Germany
1997
Matas Jogela
Lithuania
1998
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Greece
1999
Michal Kolenda
Poland
1997
Antonios Koniaris
Greece
1997
Leon Kratzer
Germany
1997
Arnoldas Kulboka
Italy
1998
Rodions Kurucs
Spain
1998
Xabier Lopez-Arostegui
Spain
1997
Matur Maker
Canada
1998
Vanja Marinkovic
Serbia
1997
William McDowell-White
Germany
1998
Blaz Mesicek
Italy
1997
Adam Mokoka
France
1998
Shekinah Munanga
France
1997
Dzanan Musa
Croatia
1999
Muhaymin Mustafa
Turkey
1999
Williams Narace
France
1997
Amine Noua
France
1997
Elie Okobo
France
1997
Viny Okouo
Spain
1997
Louis Olinde
Germany
1998
Erxhan Osmani
Turkey
1998
Jean-Marc Pansa
France
1997
Darel Poirier
France
1997
Marcel Ponitka
Poland
1997
Issuf Sanon
Slovenia
1999
Tadas Sedekerskis
Lithuania
1998
Leonardo Tote
Italy
1997
Michael Uchendu
Brazil
1998
Martynas Varnas
Lithuania
1997
Filip Zagrajski
Croatia
1997
