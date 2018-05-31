NBA Draft 2018: Who's staying in and who's going back to college after testing the waters

Nothing like waiting until the last day before a deadline to create a little drama. On the final day the NCAA allowed for college underclassmen testing the waters of the NBA Draft to decide to return to school there were a few notable decisions made.



The biggest surprise Tuesday may have been when Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel decided to end his college career and remain in the NBA Draft. The news wasn't all bad for the Wildcats as his teammate, PJ Washington, announced he would return to UK.



The college career of South Carolina's Brian Bowen, the former Louisville signee who was a central figure in the FBI recruiting investigation that cost Cardinal coach Rick Pitino his job, is over before it started after he announced he would stay in the NBA Draft. Bowen had little choice after the NCAA told USC he would not be eligible to play next season.



Omari Spellman became the fourth Villanova underclassmen to leave the reigning national champions early for the NBA.



Kansas received good news when 7-footer Udoka Azubuike announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to school.

Here's a complete look at the early college entries for the 2018 NBA Draft with an updated status on each as to whether they have -- or haven't -- signed with agents.

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker School Player Agent? Draft projection SF Deng Adel, junior YES Second round F Esa Ahmad, junior NO Returning to college G Rawle Alkins, sophomore YES Second round F Mike Amius, junior NO Undrafted F/C Kostas Antetokounmpo, freshman NO Late second / undrafted F/C Deandre Ayton, freshman YES Top 3 C Udoka Azubuike NO Returning to college

F/C Marvin Bagley III, freshman YES Top 6 G LiAngelo Ball, freshman YES Second round / undrafted C Mohamed Bamba, freshman YES Top 10 G Sedrick Barefield, junior NO Returning to college

PF Keita Bates-Diop, redshirt junior NO Late first / early second G Tyus Battle, sophomoer NO Returning to college

G Lamonte Bearden, junior NO Returning to college

Dakota College G Tashawn Berry, sophomore NO Undrafted G/F Leron Black, redshirt junior YES Late second / undrafted G Brian Bowen NO Second round / undrafted G Ky Bowman, Boston College NO Returning to college

SG Jordan Brangers, sophomore (JuCo) YES Undrafted (Note: Never played at Colorado State) G Mikal Bridges, junior YES Top 15 F Miles Bridges, sophomore YES Top 15 G Barry Brown, junior NO Returning to college

G Bruce Brown, sophomore YES Second round PG Tookie Brown, junior NO Undrafted G Troy Brown Jr., freshman YES First round G Jalen Brunson, junior YES Late first / second round G Elijah Bryant, junior YES Second round / undrafted G C.J. Burks, junior NO Returning to college

C Wendell Carter, freshman YES First round G/F Jordan Caroline, redshirt junior NO Returning to college

PG Tony Carr, sophomore YES Late first / early second G Kameron Chatman, redshirt junior YES Undrafted G Haanif Cheatham, junior NO Undrafted (Note: Only played at Marquette) PF Yoeli Childs, sophomore NO Returning to college

PG Chris Clemons, junior NO Late second / undrafted PF Tyler Cook, sophomore NO Returning to college

PF Isaac Copeland Jr., redshirt junior NO Returning to college

G Bryant Crawford, junior YES Undrafted F Mike Daum, junior NO Returning to college

G Jordan Davis, junior NO Undrafted G Jon Davis, junior NO Returning to college

SG Terence Davis, junior NO Returning to college

C Tyler Davis, junior NO Second round / undrafted G Eric Davis Jr., junior YES Late second / undrafted F Shawntrez Davis, junior NO Undrafted F Marcus Derrickson, junior YES Second round / undrafted G Hamidou Diallo, freshman YES First round PF Noah Dickerson, junior NO Returning to college

G Donte DiVincenzo, sophomore YES Late first / second round F Dikembe Dixson, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted G Torin Dorn, junior NO Late second round / undrafted PG Trevon Duval, freshman YES Returning to college

G Nojel Eastern, freshman NO Returning to college

PG Carsen Edwards, sophomore NO Returning to college

PG Jon Elmore, junior NO Returning to college

F/C Drew Eubanks, junior YES Late second / undrafted G/F Jacob Evans, junior YES Late first / early second C Bruno Fernando, freshman NO Returning to college

ASA College G Dextor Foster, junior NO Undrafted SG Jarrey Foster, junior NO Returning to college

SF Robert Franks, junior YES Second round

G Tremaine Fraiser, sophomore NO Undrafted SG Melvin Frazier, junior YES Late first / second round C Harry Froling, sophomore YES Undrafted F Wenyen Gabriel, sophomore NO Second round / undrafted F Kaiser Gates, junior YES Undrafted PG Eugene German, sophomore NO Returning to college

G Admon Gilder, junior NO Returning to college

G Shai Gilgous-Alexander, freshman YES First round F Michael Gilmore, junior NO Undrafted F Jessie Govan, junior NO Returning to college

G Tyler Hall, junior NO Undrafted PG Jaylen Hands, freshman NO Returning to college

Ferris State F Zach Hankins, junior NO Undrafted F/C Ethan Happ, junior NO Second round G Jared Harper, sophomore NO Returning to college

G Mustapha Heron, sophomore NO Returning to college

F Malik Hines, junior NO Undrafted F DJ Hogg, junior YES Second round / undrafted G Aaron Holiday, junior YES Late first round / early second G Jalen Hudson, redshirt junior NO Returning to college

C Dewan Huell, sophomore NO Returning to college

G Kevin Huerter, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted PG Tramain Isbell, redshirt junior NO Undrafted SG Deangelo Isby, junior NO Undrafted F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., freshman YES Top 6 F Justin Jackson, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted G/F Justin James, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Zach Johnson, junior NO Undrafted

F Ismaila Kane, freshman NO Undrafted G Christian Keeling NO Undrafted G Devonte Klines, junior NO Undrafted F Kevin Knox, freshman YES Top 15 C Sagaba Konate, sophomore NO Returning to college

G/F Terry Larrier, redshirt junior YES Late second / undrafted G Kalob Ledoux, sophomore YES Second round / undrafted F Marquez Letcher-Ellis NO Undrafted

F Abdul Lewis, junior NO Undrafted

G Victor Lewis II, junior NO Undrafted

F Makinde London, junior NO Undrafted G Dominic Magee, junior NO Undrafted SG Fletcher Magee, junior NO Late second / undrafted G Charles Matthews, junior NO Returning to college

SF Caleb Martin, redshirt junior NO Late first / second round SF Cody Martin, redshirt junior NO Second round / undrafted

C Matur Maker, high school YES Likely undrafted C Malik Martin, junior NO Undrafted G Zane Martin, sophomore NO Undrafted F Luke Maye, junior NO Returning to college

C Brandon McCoy, freshman YES Late first / early second F Jalen McDaniels, freshman NO Undrafted F Markis McDuffie, junior NO Returning to college

F Jack McVeigh, junior YES Undrafted F Christian Mekowulu, junior NO Undrafted PG De'Anthony Melton, sophomore YES Late first / early second C Aaron Menzies, junior NO Undrafted F/C Chimezie Metu, junior YES Second round PG Shake Milton, junior YES Late first / second round F Elijah Minnie, redshirt junior NO Undrafted PG Shelton Mitchell, junior NO Returning to college

C Doral Moore, junior YES Second round / undrafted F Juwan Morgan, junior NO Returning to college

F Takal Molson, freshman NO Undrafted F Max Montana, junior YES Second round / undrafted PG Matt Morgan, junior NO Returning to college

G Isaiah Moss, sophomore NO Returning to college

F Travis Munnings, junior NO Undrafted

G Jordan Murdock, junior NO Undrafted G Malik Newman, redshirt sophomore YES Second round SG Josh Okogie, sophomore YES

Second round G Renathan Ona Embo, sophomore NO Undrafted G James Palmer Jr., redshirt junior NO Returning to college

F Ajdin Penava, junior YES Second round / undrafted

G Keanu Peters, sophomore NO Undrafted PG Lamar Peters, sophomore NO Returning to college



G Jalon Pipkins, freshman NO Undrafted PG Shamorie Ponds, sophomore NO Returning to college

PF Jontay Porter, freshman NO Returning to college

F Michael Porter Jr., freshman YES Top 10 F Billy Preston, freshman YES Second round PG Marcquise Reed, junior NO Returning to college

C Trayvon Reed, redshirt junior NO Undrafted G Isaiah Reese, sophomore NO Undrafted F Cody Riley, freshman NO Second round / undrafted PG Kerwin Roach, junior NO Returning to college

G/F Jerome Robinson, junior YES Late first / early second C Mitchell Robinson, freshman YES Late first / second round G Ahmaad Rorie NO Returning to college

SG Quinton Rose, sophomore NO Returning to college

G Brandon Sampson, junior YES Undrafted G Corey Sanders, junior YES Late second / undrafted G/F Admiral Schofield, junior NO Returning to college

G Micah Seaborn, junior NO Undrafted G Collin Sexton, freshman YES First round G Ronshad Shabazz, junior NO Undrafted PG Landry Shamet, sophomore YES Late first / early second G Tavarius Shine, junior YES Undrafted F Chris Silva NO Returning to college

C Yankuba Sima, junior YES Undrafted

G Anfernee Simons, high school YES Late first / early second G Fred Sims, junior YES Second round / undrafted F David Skara, junior YES Second round / undrafted G/F Zhaire Smith, freshman YES First round F Ray Spalding, junior YES Second round F Omari Spellman, freshman YES Late first / second round G Max Strus, freshman NO Late second / undrafted G Deshon Taylor, redshirt junior NO Returning to college

PG Khyri Thomas, junior YES First round F Reid Travis, junior NO Returning to college

SG Gary Trent Jr., freshman YES First round G Allonzo Trier, junior YES Second round F Jarred Vanderbilt, freshman YES First round G/F Lagerald Vick, junior YES Late second / undrafted G Christian Vital NO Returning to college

F Moe Wagner, junior YES First / second round G Jaylin Walker, junior NO Returning to college

G Lonnie Walker, freshman YES First round PF Nick Ward, sophomore NO Returning to college

SF P.J. Washington, freshman NO Returning to college

G Tremont Waters, freshman NO Returning to college

G Quinndary Weatherspoon, junior NO Returning to college

SG Nick Weatherspoon, freshman NO Returning to college

G Andrien White, junior NO Returning to college

PF Demajeo Wiggins, junior NO Returning to college

PG Lindell Wigginton, freshman NO Returning to college

C Austin Wiley, freshman NO Returning to college

SF Kris Wilkes, freshman NO Returning to college

C Robert Williams, sophomore YES First round PG Justin Wright-Foreman, junior NO Returning to college

PG Trae Young, freshman YES Top 10 C Omer Yurtseven, sophomore NO Returning to college



And here's a look at the foreign players to enter: