The 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone and Kentucky added to its impressive total of lottery selections during the last decade when Cason Wallace was selected 10th overall to the Dallas Mavericks before his draft rights were traded away to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Since 2010, Kentucky has had 22 selections in the top 14 of the NBA Draft, which is by far the most of any college basketball program. During that stretch, the Wildcats have had three players selected No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. John Wall was selected No. 1 by the Washington Wizards in 2010, Anthony Davis went first overall to the team formerly known as the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) and the Minnesota Timberwolves took no time to select Karl Anthony-Towns. Anthony-Towns is the only one of those players still on the same team that drafted him.
The team with the second-most lottery selections is Duke with 15. The Blue Devils have also had three No. 1 overall picks in Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022). Arizona, Gonzaga and North Carolina have all had six players picked during that stretch.
Here is what programs have had the most lottery selections since the 2010 NBA Draft. Note: Some players had their draft rights traded away to another team on draft night and the team who drafted them might not reflect where they played their rookie season.
Kentucky (22)
- John Wall -- No. 1 to the Wizards in 2010
- DeMarcus Cousins -- No. 5 to the Kings in 2010
- Patrick Patterson -- No. 14 to the Rockets in 2010
- Brandon Knight -- No. 8 to the Pistons in 2011
- Anthony Davis -- No. 1 to the Hornets (now Pelicans) in 2012
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist -- No. 2 to the Bobcats in 2012
- Nerlens Noel -- No. 6 to the Hornets (now Pelicans) 2013
- Julius Randle -- No. 7 to the Lakers in 2014
- Karl Anthony-Towns -- No. 1 to the Timberwolves in 2015
- Willie Cauley-Stein -- No. 6 to the Kings in 2015
- Trey Lyles -- No. 12 to the Jazz in 2015
- Devin Booker -- No. 13 to the Suns in 2015
- Jamal Murray -- No. 7 to the Nuggets in 2016
- De'Aaron Fox -- No. 5 to the Kings in 2017
- Malik Monk -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2017
- Bam Adebayo -- No. 14 to the Heat in 2017
- Kevin Knox -- No. 9 to the Knicks in 2018
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2018
- P.J. Washington -- No. 12 to the Hornets in 2019
- Tyler Herro -- No. 13 to the Heat in 2019
- Shaedon Sharpe -- No. 7 to the Trail Blazers in 2022
- Cason Wallace -- No. 10 to the Mavericks in 2023
No school in America has produced more lottery talent in the last decade than the Wildcats. Multiple players on the list have become NBA superstars. Jamal Murray just helped lead the Nuggets to the NBA title and players such as De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeaous-Alexander are coming off breakout seasons for their respective teams.
Duke (15)
- Kyrie Irving -- No. 1 to the Cavaliers in 2011
- Austin Rivers -- No. 10 to the Hornets in 2012
- Jabari Parker -- No. 2 to the Bucks in 2014
- Jahlil Okafor -- No. 3 to the 76ers in 2015
- Justice Winslow -- No. 10 to the Heat in 2015
- Brandon Ingram -- No. 2 to the Lakers in 2016
- Jayson Tatum -- No. 3 to the Celtics in 2017
- Luke Kennard -- No. 12 to the Pistons in 2017
- Marvin Bagley lll -- No. 2 to the Kings in 2018
- Wendell Carter Jr. -- No. 7 to the Bulls in 2018
- Zion Williamson -- No. 1 to the Pelicans in 2019
- RJ Barrett -- No. 3 to the Knicks in 2019
- Cam Reddish -- No. 10 to the Hawks in 2019
- Paolo Banchero -- No. 1 to the Magic in 2022
- Dereck Lively ll -- No. 12 to the Thunder in 2023
Duke produced three No. 1 overall picks (Irving, Williamson and Banchero) and three No. 2 overall picks in Brandon Ingram, Jabari Parker and Marvin Bagley lll. Bagley and Williamson have both struggled to stay healthy in their respective careers. Banchero is coming off a phenomenal rookie season.
Kansas (11)
- Cole Aldrich -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2010
- Xavier Henry -- No. 12 to the Grizzlies in 2010
- Markieff Morris -- No. 13 to the Suns in 2011
- Marcus Morris -- No. 14 to the Rockets in 2011
- Thomas Robinson -- No. 5 to the Kings in 2012
- Ben McLemore -- No. 7 to the Kings in 2013
- Andrew Wiggins -- No. 1 to the Cavaliers in 2014
- Joel Embiid -- No. 3 to the 76ers in 2014
- Josh Jackson -- No. 4 to the Suns in 2017
- Ochai Agbaji -- No. 14 to the Jazz in 2022
- Gradey Dick -- No. 13 to the Raptors in 2023
The Morris brothers joined elite company in 2011 when they became the first set of twins drafted in the lottery in the same draft. Wiggins was drafted No. 1 by the Cavs in 2014 before being traded to the Timberwolves in a deal that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland. Wiggins revitalized his career after joining the Golden State Warriors and helped lead them to a championship in 2022. Embiid was named the NBA MVP this past season.
Arizona (6)
- Derrick Williams -- No. 2 to the Timberwolves in 2011
- Aaron Gordon -- No. 4 to the Magic in 2014
- Stanley Johnson -- No. 8 to the Pistons in 2015
- Lauri Markkanen -- No. 7 to the Timberwolves in 2017
- Deandre Ayton -- No. 1 to the Suns in 2018
- Bennedict Mathurin -- No. 6 to the Pacers in 2022
Gordon was a key contributor to the Nuggets championship team. Markkanen is coming off the best season of his professional career and Mathurin will be one of the best second-year players in the NBA this upcoming season.
Gonzaga (6)
- Kelly Olynk -- No. 13 to the Mavericks in 2013
- Domantas Sabonis -- No. 11 to the Magic in 2016
- Zach Collins -- No. 10 to the Kings in 2017
- Rui Hachimura -- No. 9 to the Wizards in 2019
- Jalen Suggs -- No. 5 to the Magic in 2021
- Chet Holmgren -- No. 2 to the Thunder in 2022
Sabonis helped the Kings break a 16-year playoff drought this past season and helped transform one of the top offenses in the NBA. Holmgren has yet to play a game in the NBA and missed last season with an injury. He's set to make his NBA debut this fall.
North Carolina (6)
- Ed Davis -- No. 13 to the Raptors in 2010
- Harrison Barnes -- No. 7 to the Warriors in 2012
- Kendall Marshall -- No. 13 to the Suns in 2012
- John Henson -- No. 14 to the Bucks in 2012
- Colby White -- No. 7 to the Bulls in 2019
- Cameron Johnson -- No. 11 to the Timberwolves in 2019
The players drafted on this list from UNC haven't had standout NBA careers. Barnes helped the Warriors win a championship in 2015 and is now scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. Johnson was traded from the Suns to the Nets in the Kevin Durant deal and will also have a chance to leave this summer.
UConn (5)
- Kemba Walker -- No. 9 to the Bobcats (now Hornets) 2011
- Andre Drummond -- No. 9 to the Pistons in 2012
- Jeremy Lamb -- No. 12 to the Rockets in 2012
- James Bouknight -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2021
- Jordan Hawkins -- No. 14 to the Pelicans in 2023
Hawkins is the latest UConn player to be selected as a lottery pick. He is considered by many to be the best shooter in the 2023 draft class.
Alabama (4)
- Collin Sexton -- No. 8 to the Cavaliers in 2018
- Kira Lewis Jr. -- No. 13 to the Pelicans in 2020
- Joshua Primo -- No. 12 to the Spurs in 2021
- Brandon Miller -- No. 2 to the Hornets in 2023
Alabama coach Nate Oats has helped produce high-level lottery talent since his arrival at the school. Miller is the highest draft pick Oats has produced at the school and now he heads to a rebuild with the Hornets.
Florida State (4)
- Jonathan Isaac -- No. 6 to the Magic in 2017
- Patrick Williams -- No. 4 to the Bulls in 2020
- Devin Vassell -- No. 11 to the Spurs in 2020
- Scottie Barnes -- No. 4 to the Raptors in 2021
Isaac has missed a significant portion of his career due to a torn ACL suffered in the bubble nearly three years ago. Barnes looks like he will be the building block of a potential Raptors rebuild.
Indiana (4)
- Victor Oladipo -- No. 2 to the Magic in 2013
- Cody Zeller -- No. 4 to the Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2013
- Noah Vonleh -- No. 9 to Hornets in 2014
- Romeo Langford -- No. 14 to the Celtics in 2019
The player who's had the best NBA career thus far is Oladipo, who suffered a season-ending injury early during the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. Indiana had two top-4 picks during the 2013 NBA Draft in Oladipo and Zeller.
Michigan (4)
- Trey Burke -- No. 9 to the Timberwolves in 2013
- Nik Stauskas -- No. 8 to the Kings in 2014
- Franz Wagner -- No. 8 to the Magic in 2021
- Jett Howard -- No. 11 to the Magic in 2023
It was a full-circle moment this month for the Howard family when Jett was drafted in the lottery by the Magic. His father, Juwan, who coached him at Michigan was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. Most mock drafts had Howard going later in the first round.
Texas (4)
- Tristian Thompson -- No. 4 to the Cavaliers in 2011
- Myles Turner -- No. 11 to the Pacers in 2015
- Mo Bamba -- No. 6 to the Magic in 2018
- Jaxson Hayes -- No. 8 to the Hawks in 2019
Cleveland held two top-four picks in 2011 and used the first to draft Irving and the No. 4 selection to pick Thompson. All four Texas players drafted in the lottery since 2010 have been big men.
Baylor (3)
- Ekpe Udoh -- No. 6 to the Warriors in 2010
- Davion Mitchell -- No. 9 to the Kings in 2021
- Jeremy Sochan -- No. 9 to the Spurs in 2022
Mitchell became Baylor's first lottery selection in 11 years when the Kings drafted him 9th overall in 2021. Mitchell was a defensive anchor and key reserve for the Pacific Division champions. Sochan was selected ninth in the following draft.
Michigan State (3)
- Denzel Valentine -- No. 14 to the Bulls in 2016
- Jaren Jackson Jr. -- No. 4 to the Grizzlies in 2018
- Miles Bridges -- No. 12 to the Clippers in 2018
Jackson has turned into one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. He recently won the Defensive Player of the Year award and is a key piece for the No. 2 seed in the west the past two seasons.
Syracuse (3)
- Wesley Johnson -- No. 4 to the Timberwolves in 2010
- Dion Waters -- No. 4 to the Cavaliers in 2012
- Michael Carter-Williams -- No. 11 to the 76ers in 2013
Carter-Williams appeared to be destined for stardom after an incredible rookie season with the 76ers. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds as a rookie and won Rookie of the Year. His scoring declined every season after that and he peaked as a rookie.
UCLA (3)
- Shabazz Muhammad -- No. 14 to the Jazz in 2013
- Zach Lavine -- No. 13 to the Timberwolves in 2014
- Lonzo Ball -- No. 2 to the Lakers in 2017
Ball is looking like he will be one of the biggest "what ifs" in NBA draft history. He hasn't been able to stay healthy and it's possible he will never play in the NBA again because of a knee injury. He's already been ruled out for next season because of the knee injury.
Washington (3)
- Terrence Ross -- No. 8 to the Raptors in 2012
- Marquese Chriss -- No. 8 to the Kings in 2016
- Markelle Fultz -- No. 1 to the 76ers in 2017
The 76ers traded up in 2017 with the Celtics to No. 1 and selected Fultz, who they felt was the best player in the draft. Fultz struggled early in his NBA career but a change of scenery with the Magic has done wonders for his career.
Programs with two lottery picks since 2010
- Moses Moody -- No. 14 to the Warriors in 2021
- Anthony Black -- No. 6 to the Magic in 2023
- Isaac Okoro -- No. 5 to the Cavaliers in 2020
- Jabari Smith Jr. -- No. 3 to the Rockets in 2022
- Greg Monroe -- No. 7 to the Pistons in 2010
- Otto Potter Jr. -- No. 3 to the Wizards in 2023
- Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope -- No. 7 to the Pistons in 2013
- Anthony Edwards -- No. 1 to the Timberwolves in 2020
- Alex Len -- No. 5 to the Suns in 2013
- Jalen Smith -- No. 10 to the Suns in 2020
- James Wiseman -- No. 2 to the Warriors in 2020
- Jalen Duren -- No. 13 to the Hornets in 2022
- Cameron Payne -- No. 14 to the Thunder in 2015
- Ja Morant -- No. 2 to the Grizzlies in 2019
- T.J. Warren -- No. 14 to the Suns in 2014
- Dennis Smith Jr. -- No. 9 to the Mavericks in 2017
- Evan Turner -- No. 2 to the 76ers in 2010
- D'Angelo Russell -- No. 2 to the Lakers in 2015
- Buddy Hield -- No. 6 to the Pelicans in 2016
- Trae Young -- No. 5 to the Mavericks in 2018
- Marcus Smart -- No. 6 to the Celtics in 2014
- Cade Cunningham -- No. 1 to the Pistons in 2021
- Onyeka Okongwu -- No. 6 to the Hawks in 2020
- Evan Mobley -- No. 3 to the Cavaliers in 2021
- Darius Garland -- No. 5 to the Cavaliers in 2019
- Aaron Nesmith -- No. 14 to the Celtics in 2020
- Frank Kaminsky -- No. 9 to the Hornets in 2015
- Johnny Davis -- No. 10 to the Wizards in 2022
Programs with one lottery pick since 2010
BYU: Jimmer Fredette -- No. 10 to the Bucks in 2011
Boston College: Jerome Robinson -- No. 13 to the Clippers in 2018
Butler: Gordon Hayward -- No. 9 to the Jazz in 2010
Cal: Jaylen Brown -- No. 3 to the Celtics in 2016
Colorado: Alec Burks -- No. 12 to the Jazz in 2011
Creighton: Doug McDermott -- No. 11 to the Nuggets in 2014
Dayton: Obi Toppin -- No. 8 to the Knicks in 2020
Florida: Bradley Beal -- No. 3 to the Wizards in 2012
Fresno State: Paul George -- No. 10 to the Pacers in 2010
Georgia Tech: Derrick Favors -- No. 3 to the Nets in 2010
Houston: Jarace Walker -- No. 8 to the Wizards in 2023
Illinois: Meyers Leonard -- No. 11 to the Trail Blazers in 2012
Iowa: Keegan Murray -- No. 4 to the Kings in 2022
Iowa State: Tyrese Haliburton -- No. 12 to the Kings in 2020
LSU: Ben Simmons -- No. 1 to the 76ers in 2016
Leigh: CJ McCollum -- No. 10 to the Trail Blazers in 2013
Louisiana: Elfrid Payton -- No. 10 to the 76ers in 2014
Louisville: Donovan Mitchell -- No. 13 to the Jazz in 2017
Missouri: Michael Porter Jr. -- No. 14 to the Nuggets in 2018
Oregon: Chris Duarte -- No. 13 to the Pacers in 2021
Pittsburgh: Steven Adams -- No. 12 to the Thunder in 2013
Providence: Kris Dunn -- No. 5 to the Timberwolves in 2016
Purdue: Jaden Ivey -- No. 5 to the Pistons in 2022
Santa Clara: Jalen Williams -- No. 12 to the Thunder in 2022
Stanford: Ziare Williams -- No. 10 the Grizzlies in 2021
Texas Tech: Jarrett Culver -- No. 6 to the Timberwolves in 2019
UCF: Taylor Hendricks -- No. 9 to the Jazz in 2023
UNLV: Anthony Bennett -- No. 1 to the Cavaliers in 2013
Utah: Jakob Poeltl -- No. 9 to the Raptors in 2016
Villanova: Mikal Bridges -- No. 10 to the 76ers in 2018
Virginia: De'Andre Hunter -- No. 4 to the Hawks in 2019
Wake Forest: Al-Farouq Aminu -- No. 8 to the Clippers in 2010
Washington State: Klay Thompson -- No. 11 to the Warriors in 2011
Weber State: Damian Lillard -- No. 6 to the Trail Blazers