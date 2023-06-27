The 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone and Kentucky added to its impressive total of lottery selections during the last decade when Cason Wallace was selected 10th overall to the Dallas Mavericks before his draft rights were traded away to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since 2010, Kentucky has had 22 selections in the top 14 of the NBA Draft, which is by far the most of any college basketball program. During that stretch, the Wildcats have had three players selected No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. John Wall was selected No. 1 by the Washington Wizards in 2010, Anthony Davis went first overall to the team formerly known as the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) and the Minnesota Timberwolves took no time to select Karl Anthony-Towns. Anthony-Towns is the only one of those players still on the same team that drafted him.

The team with the second-most lottery selections is Duke with 15. The Blue Devils have also had three No. 1 overall picks in Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022). Arizona, Gonzaga and North Carolina have all had six players picked during that stretch.

Here is what programs have had the most lottery selections since the 2010 NBA Draft. Note: Some players had their draft rights traded away to another team on draft night and the team who drafted them might not reflect where they played their rookie season.

Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox were lottery picks in the 2017 NBA Draft. USATSI

John Wall -- No. 1 to the Wizards in 2010



DeMarcus Cousins -- No. 5 to the Kings in 2010



Patrick Patterson -- No. 14 to the Rockets in 2010



Brandon Knight -- No. 8 to the Pistons in 2011



Anthony Davis -- No. 1 to the Hornets (now Pelicans) in 2012



Michael Kidd-Gilchrist -- No. 2 to the Bobcats in 2012



Nerlens Noel -- No. 6 to the Hornets (now Pelicans) 2013



Julius Randle -- No. 7 to the Lakers in 2014



Karl Anthony-Towns -- No. 1 to the Timberwolves in 2015



Willie Cauley-Stein -- No. 6 to the Kings in 2015



Trey Lyles -- No. 12 to the Jazz in 2015



Devin Booker -- No. 13 to the Suns in 2015



Jamal Murray -- No. 7 to the Nuggets in 2016



De'Aaron Fox -- No. 5 to the Kings in 2017



Malik Monk -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2017



Bam Adebayo -- No. 14 to the Heat in 2017



Kevin Knox -- No. 9 to the Knicks in 2018



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2018



P.J. Washington -- No. 12 to the Hornets in 2019



Tyler Herro -- No. 13 to the Heat in 2019



Shaedon Sharpe -- No. 7 to the Trail Blazers in 2022



Cason Wallace -- No. 10 to the Mavericks in 2023



No school in America has produced more lottery talent in the last decade than the Wildcats. Multiple players on the list have become NBA superstars. Jamal Murray just helped lead the Nuggets to the NBA title and players such as De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeaous-Alexander are coming off breakout seasons for their respective teams.

Kyrie Irving -- No. 1 to the Cavaliers in 2011



Austin Rivers -- No. 10 to the Hornets in 2012



Jabari Parker -- No. 2 to the Bucks in 2014



Jahlil Okafor -- No. 3 to the 76ers in 2015



Justice Winslow -- No. 10 to the Heat in 2015



Brandon Ingram -- No. 2 to the Lakers in 2016



Jayson Tatum -- No. 3 to the Celtics in 2017



Luke Kennard -- No. 12 to the Pistons in 2017



Marvin Bagley lll -- No. 2 to the Kings in 2018



Wendell Carter Jr. -- No. 7 to the Bulls in 2018



Zion Williamson -- No. 1 to the Pelicans in 2019



RJ Barrett -- No. 3 to the Knicks in 2019



Cam Reddish -- No. 10 to the Hawks in 2019



Paolo Banchero -- No. 1 to the Magic in 2022



Dereck Lively ll -- No. 12 to the Thunder in 2023



Duke produced three No. 1 overall picks (Irving, Williamson and Banchero) and three No. 2 overall picks in Brandon Ingram, Jabari Parker and Marvin Bagley lll. Bagley and Williamson have both struggled to stay healthy in their respective careers. Banchero is coming off a phenomenal rookie season.

Cole Aldrich -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2010



Xavier Henry -- No. 12 to the Grizzlies in 2010



Markieff Morris -- No. 13 to the Suns in 2011



Marcus Morris -- No. 14 to the Rockets in 2011



Thomas Robinson -- No. 5 to the Kings in 2012



Ben McLemore -- No. 7 to the Kings in 2013



Andrew Wiggins -- No. 1 to the Cavaliers in 2014



Joel Embiid -- No. 3 to the 76ers in 2014



Josh Jackson -- No. 4 to the Suns in 2017



Ochai Agbaji -- No. 14 to the Jazz in 2022



Gradey Dick -- No. 13 to the Raptors in 2023



The Morris brothers joined elite company in 2011 when they became the first set of twins drafted in the lottery in the same draft. Wiggins was drafted No. 1 by the Cavs in 2014 before being traded to the Timberwolves in a deal that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland. Wiggins revitalized his career after joining the Golden State Warriors and helped lead them to a championship in 2022. Embiid was named the NBA MVP this past season.

Derrick Williams -- No. 2 to the Timberwolves in 2011



Aaron Gordon -- No. 4 to the Magic in 2014



Stanley Johnson -- No. 8 to the Pistons in 2015



Lauri Markkanen -- No. 7 to the Timberwolves in 2017



Deandre Ayton -- No. 1 to the Suns in 2018



Bennedict Mathurin -- No. 6 to the Pacers in 2022



Gordon was a key contributor to the Nuggets championship team. Markkanen is coming off the best season of his professional career and Mathurin will be one of the best second-year players in the NBA this upcoming season.

Kelly Olynk -- No. 13 to the Mavericks in 2013



Domantas Sabonis -- No. 11 to the Magic in 2016



Zach Collins -- No. 10 to the Kings in 2017



Rui Hachimura -- No. 9 to the Wizards in 2019



Jalen Suggs -- No. 5 to the Magic in 2021



Chet Holmgren -- No. 2 to the Thunder in 2022



Sabonis helped the Kings break a 16-year playoff drought this past season and helped transform one of the top offenses in the NBA. Holmgren has yet to play a game in the NBA and missed last season with an injury. He's set to make his NBA debut this fall.

Ed Davis -- No. 13 to the Raptors in 2010



Harrison Barnes -- No. 7 to the Warriors in 2012



Kendall Marshall -- No. 13 to the Suns in 2012



John Henson -- No. 14 to the Bucks in 2012



Colby White -- No. 7 to the Bulls in 2019



Cameron Johnson -- No. 11 to the Timberwolves in 2019



The players drafted on this list from UNC haven't had standout NBA careers. Barnes helped the Warriors win a championship in 2015 and is now scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. Johnson was traded from the Suns to the Nets in the Kevin Durant deal and will also have a chance to leave this summer.

Kemba Walker -- No. 9 to the Bobcats (now Hornets) 2011



Andre Drummond -- No. 9 to the Pistons in 2012



Jeremy Lamb -- No. 12 to the Rockets in 2012



James Bouknight -- No. 11 to the Hornets in 2021



Jordan Hawkins -- No. 14 to the Pelicans in 2023



Hawkins is the latest UConn player to be selected as a lottery pick. He is considered by many to be the best shooter in the 2023 draft class.

Collin Sexton -- No. 8 to the Cavaliers in 2018



Kira Lewis Jr. -- No. 13 to the Pelicans in 2020



Joshua Primo -- No. 12 to the Spurs in 2021



Brandon Miller -- No. 2 to the Hornets in 2023



Alabama coach Nate Oats has helped produce high-level lottery talent since his arrival at the school. Miller is the highest draft pick Oats has produced at the school and now he heads to a rebuild with the Hornets.

Jonathan Isaac -- No. 6 to the Magic in 2017



Patrick Williams -- No. 4 to the Bulls in 2020



Devin Vassell -- No. 11 to the Spurs in 2020



Scottie Barnes -- No. 4 to the Raptors in 2021



Isaac has missed a significant portion of his career due to a torn ACL suffered in the bubble nearly three years ago. Barnes looks like he will be the building block of a potential Raptors rebuild.

Victor Oladipo -- No. 2 to the Magic in 2013



Cody Zeller -- No. 4 to the Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2013



Noah Vonleh -- No. 9 to Hornets in 2014



Romeo Langford -- No. 14 to the Celtics in 2019



The player who's had the best NBA career thus far is Oladipo, who suffered a season-ending injury early during the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. Indiana had two top-4 picks during the 2013 NBA Draft in Oladipo and Zeller.

Trey Burke -- No. 9 to the Timberwolves in 2013



Nik Stauskas -- No. 8 to the Kings in 2014



Franz Wagner -- No. 8 to the Magic in 2021



Jett Howard -- No. 11 to the Magic in 2023



It was a full-circle moment this month for the Howard family when Jett was drafted in the lottery by the Magic. His father, Juwan, who coached him at Michigan was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. Most mock drafts had Howard going later in the first round.

Tristian Thompson -- No. 4 to the Cavaliers in 2011



Myles Turner -- No. 11 to the Pacers in 2015



Mo Bamba -- No. 6 to the Magic in 2018



Jaxson Hayes -- No. 8 to the Hawks in 2019



Cleveland held two top-four picks in 2011 and used the first to draft Irving and the No. 4 selection to pick Thompson. All four Texas players drafted in the lottery since 2010 have been big men.

Ekpe Udoh -- No. 6 to the Warriors in 2010



Davion Mitchell -- No. 9 to the Kings in 2021



Jeremy Sochan -- No. 9 to the Spurs in 2022



Mitchell became Baylor's first lottery selection in 11 years when the Kings drafted him 9th overall in 2021. Mitchell was a defensive anchor and key reserve for the Pacific Division champions. Sochan was selected ninth in the following draft.

Michigan State (3)

Denzel Valentine -- No. 14 to the Bulls in 2016



Jaren Jackson Jr. -- No. 4 to the Grizzlies in 2018



Miles Bridges -- No. 12 to the Clippers in 2018



Jackson has turned into one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. He recently won the Defensive Player of the Year award and is a key piece for the No. 2 seed in the west the past two seasons.

Wesley Johnson -- No. 4 to the Timberwolves in 2010



Dion Waters -- No. 4 to the Cavaliers in 2012



Michael Carter-Williams -- No. 11 to the 76ers in 2013



Carter-Williams appeared to be destined for stardom after an incredible rookie season with the 76ers. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds as a rookie and won Rookie of the Year. His scoring declined every season after that and he peaked as a rookie.

Shabazz Muhammad -- No. 14 to the Jazz in 2013



Zach Lavine -- No. 13 to the Timberwolves in 2014



Lonzo Ball -- No. 2 to the Lakers in 2017



Ball is looking like he will be one of the biggest "what ifs" in NBA draft history. He hasn't been able to stay healthy and it's possible he will never play in the NBA again because of a knee injury. He's already been ruled out for next season because of the knee injury.

Washington (3)

Terrence Ross -- No. 8 to the Raptors in 2012



Marquese Chriss -- No. 8 to the Kings in 2016



Markelle Fultz -- No. 1 to the 76ers in 2017



The 76ers traded up in 2017 with the Celtics to No. 1 and selected Fultz, who they felt was the best player in the draft. Fultz struggled early in his NBA career but a change of scenery with the Magic has done wonders for his career.

Programs with two lottery picks since 2010

Arkansas

Moses Moody -- No. 14 to the Warriors in 2021

Anthony Black -- No. 6 to the Magic in 2023

Auburn

Isaac Okoro -- No. 5 to the Cavaliers in 2020

Jabari Smith Jr. -- No. 3 to the Rockets in 2022

Georgetown

Greg Monroe -- No. 7 to the Pistons in 2010

Otto Potter Jr. -- No. 3 to the Wizards in 2023

Georgia

Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope -- No. 7 to the Pistons in 2013

Anthony Edwards -- No. 1 to the Timberwolves in 2020

Maryland

Alex Len -- No. 5 to the Suns in 2013

Jalen Smith -- No. 10 to the Suns in 2020

Memphis

James Wiseman -- No. 2 to the Warriors in 2020

Jalen Duren -- No. 13 to the Hornets in 2022

Murray State

Cameron Payne -- No. 14 to the Thunder in 2015

Ja Morant -- No. 2 to the Grizzlies in 2019

NC State

T.J. Warren -- No. 14 to the Suns in 2014

Dennis Smith Jr. -- No. 9 to the Mavericks in 2017

Ohio State

Evan Turner -- No. 2 to the 76ers in 2010

D'Angelo Russell -- No. 2 to the Lakers in 2015

Oklahoma

Buddy Hield -- No. 6 to the Pelicans in 2016

Trae Young -- No. 5 to the Mavericks in 2018

Oklahoma State

Marcus Smart -- No. 6 to the Celtics in 2014

Cade Cunningham -- No. 1 to the Pistons in 2021

USC

Onyeka Okongwu -- No. 6 to the Hawks in 2020

Evan Mobley -- No. 3 to the Cavaliers in 2021

Vanderbilt

Darius Garland -- No. 5 to the Cavaliers in 2019

Aaron Nesmith -- No. 14 to the Celtics in 2020

Wisconsin

Frank Kaminsky -- No. 9 to the Hornets in 2015

Johnny Davis -- No. 10 to the Wizards in 2022

Programs with one lottery pick since 2010



BYU: Jimmer Fredette -- No. 10 to the Bucks in 2011

Boston College: Jerome Robinson -- No. 13 to the Clippers in 2018

Butler: Gordon Hayward -- No. 9 to the Jazz in 2010

Cal: Jaylen Brown -- No. 3 to the Celtics in 2016

Colorado: Alec Burks -- No. 12 to the Jazz in 2011

Creighton: Doug McDermott -- No. 11 to the Nuggets in 2014

Dayton: Obi Toppin -- No. 8 to the Knicks in 2020

Florida: Bradley Beal -- No. 3 to the Wizards in 2012

Fresno State: Paul George -- No. 10 to the Pacers in 2010

Georgia Tech: Derrick Favors -- No. 3 to the Nets in 2010

Houston: Jarace Walker -- No. 8 to the Wizards in 2023

Illinois: Meyers Leonard -- No. 11 to the Trail Blazers in 2012

Iowa: Keegan Murray -- No. 4 to the Kings in 2022

Iowa State: Tyrese Haliburton -- No. 12 to the Kings in 2020

LSU: Ben Simmons -- No. 1 to the 76ers in 2016

Leigh: CJ McCollum -- No. 10 to the Trail Blazers in 2013

Louisiana: Elfrid Payton -- No. 10 to the 76ers in 2014

Louisville: Donovan Mitchell -- No. 13 to the Jazz in 2017

Missouri: Michael Porter Jr. -- No. 14 to the Nuggets in 2018

Oregon: Chris Duarte -- No. 13 to the Pacers in 2021

Pittsburgh: Steven Adams -- No. 12 to the Thunder in 2013

Providence: Kris Dunn -- No. 5 to the Timberwolves in 2016

Purdue: Jaden Ivey -- No. 5 to the Pistons in 2022

Santa Clara: Jalen Williams -- No. 12 to the Thunder in 2022

Stanford: Ziare Williams -- No. 10 the Grizzlies in 2021

Texas Tech: Jarrett Culver -- No. 6 to the Timberwolves in 2019

UCF: Taylor Hendricks -- No. 9 to the Jazz in 2023

UNLV: Anthony Bennett -- No. 1 to the Cavaliers in 2013

Utah: Jakob Poeltl -- No. 9 to the Raptors in 2016

Villanova: Mikal Bridges -- No. 10 to the 76ers in 2018

Virginia: De'Andre Hunter -- No. 4 to the Hawks in 2019

Wake Forest: Al-Farouq Aminu -- No. 8 to the Clippers in 2010

Washington State: Klay Thompson -- No. 11 to the Warriors in 2011

Weber State: Damian Lillard -- No. 6 to the Trail Blazers