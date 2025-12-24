Things at the top of the NBA Draft Big Board are relatively stable from a month ago, but that may not last long. Questions about the durability (and availibilty) of Kansas' Darryn Peterson, coupled with the ascension of BYU's AJ Dybantsa and the exceptional play of Duke's Cameron Boozer have narrowed the gap for the No. 1 overall pick as we head into conference play.

While those top three remain in a class among themselves, UNC power forward Caleb Wilson's consistency, athleticism, rebounding and versatile defensive tools are closing the gap. Meanwhile, Tennessee's Nate Ament has had some bumps in the road recently in the Volunteers' jumbo lineups, but is still the type of combo-forward that usually pans any well long-term in the association.

Who's top point guard?

There's also an interesting battle behind Peterson at the point guard position. Louisville's Mikel Brown is the most skilled of the bunch, while Houston's Kingston Flemings is the most explosive. Scouts are worried about Brown's durability and defense and still have questions about the sustainability of Flemings shooting. Arkansas' Darius Acuff meanwhile isn't the most explosive or skilled, but he very well may be the best college player.

Flemings, who moved from No. 15 to No. 7 this month, isn't the only high-level athlete to make a jump. A month ago, it seemed almost aggressive to have Baylor's Cameron Carr on the fringe of the first round. That was until I got the chance to watch him live in Las Vegas at the Players Era and then it became clear that was way too low. With Carr's combination of length, athleticism, shot-making, and scoring, he's now played his way to the fringe of the lottery, even if he does have to keep building up his body.

2026 NBA Draft: 10 observations from a loaded Players Era event in Las Vegas Adam Finkelstein

Washington's Steinbach moves up

The most notable riser in the frontcourt is Washington's Hannes Steinbach. The freshman from Germany has real size and strength with great hands and a soft touch. He's a high-volume rebounder and showing some flashes of being able to stretch the floor.

Steinbach's understanding of the nuances of ball-screen play is also exemplary. The way the NBA is now trending back towards bigger frontlines is also relevant, since he fits better in that better then he does four around one schemes.

New to the Big Board

This iteration of the big board also includes some new names. Texas Tech's Christian Anderson and Duke's Patrick Ngongba are both making their debut, and making it in first-round territory. Questions about Anderson's size will linger, but his skill and productivity are undeniable. For Ngongba, the lack of lateral quickness will remain a concern, but the shot-blocking and floor-spacing is intriguing enough to compensate when he's healthy. Other notable newcomers include Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson (30), Wake Forest's Juke Harris (40), and Alabama's Amari Allen (44).

Big Board Top 10

The Big Board has been updated to include the top 60 NBA Draft Prospects