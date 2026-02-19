We're less than a month away from Selection Sunday and the more we see, the more convinced we are that the 2026 NBA Draft class could be something special.

Our latest big board reflects plenty of movement, beyond the top four. To be clear though, the debate is intensifying at the top of the draft as well. Darryn Peterson remains at the top spot, as he has all season long, but the ongoing availability saga continues to add questions. The bottom line is that when he's been on the floor and not limited, he's been even better than expected. Unfortunately though, the times when he's been out of the line-up, or noticeably tentative even when he is playing, continue to mount.

While most NBA executives still seem to favor him atop the draft, this ongoing trend is creating some pause. Availability is vital in today's NBA, particular when a franchise is committing to build around you long-term. Peterson's season has left executives to question his physical durability, along with any other factors that could be contributing to this very clear pattern.

Darryn Peterson's latest exit borders on indefensible as star proves hindrance to Kansas' national title hopes Kyle Boone

Dybantsa impressive, but questions remain

While questions are intensifying about Peterson, AJ Dybantsa is putting up unmatched offensive numbers. He's the leading scorer in Division I at 24.8 points per game, making real gains with his ability to pressure the rim, finish through contact and still maintain his core competencies of being able to get to the free-throw line and rise-and-fire in the mid-range area. However, there are questions about him too. BYU has built their attack around Dybantsa and yet they've lost six of their last nine.

Certainly, the loss of Richie Saunders is a huge one, but they had lost five of six from mid-January through early-February without him. Dybantsa's defensive intensity, body language and rebounding have, at times, come in correlation to his team's success. So, questions from high school about whether or not someone with his natural talent impacts winning, are now resurfacing.

Boozer shows he's a winner

Then, there's Cameron Boozer. His individual offense isn't nearly as flashy as Peterson or Dybantsa. His highest levels outcomes may not have the same ceiling, but his impact on winning is as undeniable at Duke as it was in high school. We're talking about a player who won both state and Nike EYB championships every single year. He did the same thing every time he put on a USA Basketball jersey. Then he punctuated all that with a national championship as a high school senior.

At Duke, he's been the focal point of a team that is now 24-2, without nearly the same supporting cast as Cooper Flagg had a year ago. He's the favorite to win national player of the year and proven to be the most reliable of the big three prospects. So I, and perhaps some NBA executives, are starting to wonder if he should be getting more consideration atop this draft.

Freshmen class shows it is elite

While the big three still headline this draft, the freshmen class is proving that they are, collectively, truly elite in totality. Caleb Wilson had been tremendous for North Carolina prior to his recent injury and is on the verge of putting himself in the conversation for a top three pick. Kingston Flemings has sustained the same signs of stardom he showed to start the season, while Keaton Wagler has blown away expectations by a consistently increasing margin as the season has gone on. Simultaneously, Darius Acuff has been absolutely dominant for Arkansas and both Mikel Brown and Nate Ament have started to put the pieces together at Louisville and Tennessee respectively.

From a positional standpoint, we're seeing some real depth emerge at both ends of the line-up. The freshmen headline what looks like the deepest point guard class in recent years with Peterson, Flemings, Wagler, Brown and Acuff all projected as top ten picks. But Bennett Stirtz and Labaron Philon could push for the lottery as well, while Christian Anderson looks like a very solid first-round pick.

Interesting options at center

The depth at the center position lacks the same star power, but boasts a variety of players who could fight for spots in the first-round and a host of others who will have to weigh certain NIL paydays versus the financial uncertainty that comes from being a fringe first-round pick, given that second-round picks do not necessarily receive guaranteed contracts.

Jayden Quaintance is still the most intriguing true big man, but after that, beauty may truly be in the eye of the beholder. Henri Veesaar, Flory Bidunga, Patrick Ngongba, Motiejus Krivas, Rueben Chinyelu, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson all have a chance to be first-round picks and yet none of them is a lock to end up in that range. Simultaneously, they all have additional eligibility remaining in college, so who stays and who goes when it's all said and done will be a very compelling storyline to watch and ultimately dictate just how good this big man market ends up being.

Of course, with all eyes on college basketball as we approach March Madness, the storylines of are just beginning to reveal themselves. What we know for sure is that there is a ton of anticipation behind this draft and the vast majority of them will be on display in the NCAA Tournament.

NBA Draft Big Board top 10

