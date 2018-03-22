NBA Draft: Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother declares after averaging 5.2 points at Dayton
Antetokounmpo was relegated to a role off the bench after an up-and-down season at Dayton
University of Dayton redshirt freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has decided to pursue a professional career and will not return to school.
The program also announced freshman forward Matej Svoboda, who averaged 2.2 points and 11.4 minutes per game last season, intends to do the same.
Antetokounmpo played in 29 games and started six during his Dayton tenure, averaging 15.1 minutes, 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 talent never realized his full potential as a Flyer, however, in part because he dipped in and out of the rotation during the season.
Antetokounmpo isn't likely to be a first-rounder in the NBA Draft, but he could be an intriguing developmental option for an NBA team looking to draft and stash the 20-year-old who has shown some promise and potential but isn't likely to be an immediate contributor at the highest level of the sport.
Should Kostas eventually land on an NBA roster, he would be the third Antetokounmpo to reach the NBA. Both Giannis and his older brother, Thanasis, now playing in Greece, have played on NBA rosters. Giannis signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Bucks in the fall of 2016.
-
Texas A&M vs. Michigan how to watch
The Aggies took out the Tar Heels in resounding fashion and face a new challenge on Thursday...
-
Expert brackets for the Sweet 16
Everyone's brackets are up in flames, so we might as well try again
-
Haas practices, but sill not cleared
Purdue engineers tried to create a better brace for Haas' broken elbow, but he still is not...
-
Bracket Games: Play round by round games
Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, there's still hope with our tourney games
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is almost surely busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets...
-
Re-seeding Sweet 16: Kentucky not top 10
The bracket is a beautiful catastrophe -- so who comes after Villanova, Duke and Kansas?