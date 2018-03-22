NBA Draft: Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother declares after averaging 5.2 points at Dayton

University of Dayton redshirt freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has decided to pursue a professional career and will not return to school.

The program also announced freshman forward Matej Svoboda, who averaged 2.2 points and 11.4 minutes per game last season, intends to do the same.

Antetokounmpo played in 29 games and started six during his Dayton tenure, averaging 15.1 minutes, 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 talent never realized his full potential as a Flyer, however, in part because he dipped in and out of the rotation during the season.

Antetokounmpo isn't likely to be a first-rounder in the NBA Draft, but he could be an intriguing developmental option for an NBA team looking to draft and stash the 20-year-old who has shown some promise and potential but isn't likely to be an immediate contributor at the highest level of the sport.

Should Kostas eventually land on an NBA roster, he would be the third Antetokounmpo to reach the NBA. Both Giannis and his older brother, Thanasis, now playing in Greece, have played on NBA rosters. Giannis signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Bucks in the fall of 2016.