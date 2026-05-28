NBA Draft withdrawal deadline winners and losers: Arizona loses Koa Peat; Duke, Florida retain key pieces

The deadline to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft always has some drama. While several players made their intentions known well before Wednesday's 11:59 p.m. ET deadline, others kept fans, coaches and NBA teams in suspense.

Arizona star forward Koa Peat was arguably the biggest name entering the week who hadn't officially made a decision. Despite struggling to find his shot at the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month, Peat will stay in the draft, where he projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick. With Peat off to the NBA, Arizona is now on the clock to find his replacement.

Several players elected to withdraw from the draft and return to school, including Arkansas' Billy Richmond III, Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner and Alabama's Amari Allen. Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic elected to return to college basketball but will be looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal last month.

Momcilovic will be the biggest free agent available on the open market. Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona, St. John's, and almost any other school in need of shooting and star power will be interested in the best 3-point shooter in college basketball. Arizona is a logical fit for Momcilovic after Peat elected to stay in the NBA Draft.

Milan Momcilovic withdraws from NBA Draft: Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona pursuing Iowa State star Isaac Trotter

The byproduct of NIL being such an integral component of college athletics is that the draft is thinning out on Day 2. Expect senior and International players to make up a majority of the picks in the second round this year and moving forward.

Here are the biggest winners and losers for the deadline for players to make their NBA Draft decisions.

Winner: Retention is king for Duke, Illinois and Florida

The three biggest winners on the retention front this offseason have been Florida, Illinois and Duke. The Blue Devils have one of the deepest rosters in the sport after bringing back Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr while also adding one of the best players available in the transfer portal: John Blackwell. Illinois is returning Andrej Stojaković, Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivišić, Zvonimir Ivišić and David Mirkovic after reaching the Final Four for the first time in 21 years.

But the biggest winner of the deadline was Florida. Reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Rueben Chinyelu, was the final piece of the puzzle for what has been a very good offseason on the retention front for Florida coach Todd Golden. Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar will all be back for the 2026-27 season. If the preseason poll were conducted this week, Florida would likely be the No. 1 team. The frontcourt of Chinyelu, Haugh and Condon is the best in the sport.

Loser: Koa Peat stays in the draft despite shooting question woes

It's no secret that the most seismic decision of the stay-or-go cycle was Peat. After having a solid freshman season at Arizona, his draft stock has slipped a bit after a lackluster shooting performance at the combine earlier this month. It's not just the lack of shots going in that is cause for concern, but how Peat has appeared to alter his shot mechanics entirely. Peat is a bully-ball forward who shot 53.6% on 2-pointers, but the biggest knock on his game during his one-and-done season at Arizona was the shooting from outside of the paint. I still think Peat will be a first-round pick next month, but his stock is more of a mixed bag. He is the player who would've benefited the most from another season of college basketball, but you can't knock someone wanting to take the next step.

Winner: Kentucky gets a reinforcement back

Kentucky's offseason under coach Mark Pope has been under a microscope. Pope has had some well-documented misses this offseason, including Robert Wright III, Donnie Freeman and Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class. Kentucky did pivot by landing Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo, but it was evident Pope needed a retention win. And that's exactly what happened when Malachi Moreno withdrew from the NBA Draft days before the deadline. Moreno showed the most potential of anybody from Kentucky's 2025 recruiting class after averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Moreno is a breakout candidate for next season and should have an expanded role. Keep an eye on him for the 2027 NBA Draft.

Loser: NBA teams picking in the second round

The theme of the NBA Draft in recent years has been the second round becoming more of an afterthought, with it being primarily made up of those without eligibility and International players. Most of that is due to NIL. If a player has the option of making seven figures by playing another season of college basketball or grinding through the G League as a second-round pick, it's easy to see why the former is more enticing. It's also notable that the second round of the NBA Draft is different from the second round of the NFL Draft. You routinely see agents work their magic to get players to preferred destinations in the second round, where a guaranteed contract is on the table. Or, you could see someone go undrafted and get a better deal as an UDFA than going to a random destination in the second round.

Winner: Alabama does it again on the day of the deadline

Last year, Alabama was an unexpected winner of the withdrawal deadline after Labaron Philon decided to return to school at the 11th hour. Amari Allen's decision to return for his sophomore season at Alabama wasn't as dramatic, but it should prove to be just as impactful. Allen was a projected late first-round pick if he stayed in the draft. However, after measuring a few inches shorter than his listed 6-foot-8 height at the NBA Draft Combine, a return to school seemed inevitable. Allen should benefit from more on-ball reps this season and is a name to know for next year's draft.

Winner: Lottery teams in the 2027 NBA Draft

There has been a lot of talk about the 2027 NBA Draft. I'm not here to sell it as a great class because it's probably on the same level as the 2024 NBA Draft, which isn't a compliment. However, with so many returners in college basketball, there is a greater chance we will see players improve their all-around game and make next year's draft better than 2024.

Haugh is someone I had a top-15 grade on heading into the offseason. I thought Haugh would almost certainly declare for the draft because he is the ultimate Swiss Army Knife. The same can be said about UConn's Braylon Mullins, who would've been a top 25 pick if he stayed in the draft. Those are the two names I'm watching for next summer. If I had to guess who ends up being a top 10 pick from this year's group of returners, it would be Haugh and Mullins. Another name to keep an eye on is USC's Alijah Arenas. He had a limited freshman season due to a knee injury. Arenas is someone who can crack the lottery next summer if everything goes well at USC.

Who's staying and who's going back to school?

Notable decisions from players deciding to stay in the NBA Draft or return to play college basketball next season.