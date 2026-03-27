WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Jordan Scott had no shortage of options regarding where he'd play college basketball. A consensus top-100 recruit with offers from across the country, he was looking for a differentiating factor. He found them during his visit to East Lansing for Michigan State Madness in October 2024.

Other programs have preseason fan events and hallowed student sections like the "Izzone." But Scott found something more.

"[Tom Izzo] being a huge part of the community here, for lack of better words, you don't see that everywhere -- you don't see that anywhere besides here," Scott said. "He trusts his community, and his community trusts him. ... Just comparing this place to other places, it was like night and day, just how they do things here. It's a special culture."

It's a trust Izzo built over 43 years -- 31 as the head coach -- and a trust that is becoming increasingly rare. Izzo is the second-longest tenured active head coach at one school, behind only close friend Greg Kampe's 42 years at Oakland University.

"I'm not sure anybody will stay in one place 31 years," Izzo said, mentioning Purdue's Matt Painter as one he hopes proves him wrong. "I'm fortunate to have the job I have. I am fortunate for the 31 years of success. I do not think people are going to stay in the same place like Jim Boeheim did. Mike Krzyzewski had a long run there."

In an era when players and coaches change colors more often than not, the on-court bona fides of the four coaches in the nation's capital for Friday's Sweet 16 are unimpeachable. Izzo, Rick Pitino, Dan Hurley and Jon Scheyer have combined for 2,026 Division-I wins, five national championships and, including this year, 37 Sweet 16s. For as good as the players are -- and in Cameron Boozer, Zuby Ejiofor, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tarris Reed Jr. and others, they are very good -- the coaches are driving the star power for this 2026 NCAA Tournament East Regional site.

Each is a pillar of the sport, each in his own way. And the careers of Izzo and Pitino show the fork in the road that Scheyer and Hurley face as they build their own Hall of Fame résumés.

"I think that's what makes it exciting, right?" said Scheyer, who is 38 and in his fourth year at the helm of his alma mater. "It's going to be an exciting atmosphere, high-level basketball, high-level coaching for sure. ... I just keep going back [to] having great respect and admiration, at the same time having great confidence when you step on the floor. That's what I want our players to have, too."

The winding backroads to the HOF

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Scheyer's sideline opponent, Pitino, was a forebearer of this era of movement. He got his head coaching start at Boston University, left for an assistant role with the Knicks, returned to the college ranks as Providence's coach, left for the Knicks' head role and then resigned to take the top job at Kentucky -- all within a seven-year stretch.

He'd leave for the NBA one more time, taking the Celtics job, but not after lifting a Kentucky program mired in scandal to a 1996 NCAA title and a 1997 runner-up finish. But after four unsuccessful years in Bean Town, he returned to coach Louisville from 2001-2017, when he was fired amid multiple scandals (it was later re-worded to a resignation after a lengthy legal battle). After a brief stint in Greece, he returned to coach Iona and, in 2023, got hired by St. John's.

"I've loved every place I've lived," Pitino said. "I'm a different guy. I'm not a nester. Everybody is different. I don't want to live in the same place my whole life. I enjoyed Greece probably more than any place I've ever lived for those two years, not knowing one person, just exploring all the islands. For me it was great. For Tom, it's great being in East Lansing. He loves it there. Everybody is different."

East coaches' head coaching résumés

Jon Scheyer Rick Pitino Tom Izzo Dan Hurley Duke (2022–present) Boston University (1978–83) Ishpeming (MI) High School (1977–79) St. Benedict's (N.J.) Prep (2001–10)

Providence (1985–87) Michigan State (1995–present) Wagner (2010–12)

New York Knicks (1987–89)

Rhode Island (2012–18)

Kentucky (1989–97)

UConn (2018–present)

Boston Celtics (1997–2001)





Louisville (2001–17)





Panathinaikos (2018–20)





Iona (2020–23)





St. John's (2023–present)





St. John's is the fourth different program Pitino has led to the Sweet 16. He has mastered the ability to fit into new surroundings while still standing out. After all, beyond the coaching ingenuity, what 73-year-old -- let alone a 73-year-old Hall-of-Fame coach -- dons an all-white suit for big games, invites Bad Bunny to sit courtside and says his point guard, Dylan Darling, has "balls as big as church bells?"

"Since he's 73, you would think that he's slowing down, but I think he's only getting better," Bryce Hopkins said.

"I think that coach still coaching at his age helps keep him young, honestly," Oziyah Sellers said. "I remember he told me earlier in the year that he wouldn't know what he would do with his life if he wasn't coaching."

Pitino has certainly taken the road less traveled, but perhaps that has given him the edge in identifying and courting players whose careers have taken several turns, too. The Red Storm's top seven scorers are all former transfers.

"His resume, it speaks for itself," said Sellers, who started his career at USC and transferred to Stanford before landing with the Johnnies. "He's succeeded at every school he's been at, and he's 'The Godfather' in this college basketball world."

The open road ahead in youth

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Pitino's junior by 35 years, Scheyer is his third Sweet 16 in four years as Duke's head coach. The two are, in some ways, polar opposites. If Pitino is "The Godfather," Scheye is the prodigy. They will form the eighth-largest age gap between opposing coaches in any NCAA Tournament game. All Scheyer has known is Duke. He won a national championship as a senior in 2010 and, after a brief pro playing career, returned to Durham to be part of Krzyzewski's staff before taking over the program in 2022.

Since then? The trajectory has him with the most wins of any head coach in his first four years on the job -- and approaching that same record just in March Madness:

Coach School (first four years) Wins Steve Fisher Michigan (1989–93) 12 Brad Stevens Butler (2007–11) 11 Ed Jucker Cincinnati (1960–64) 11 Jon Scheyer Duke (2022–present) 10 Fred Taylor Ohio State (1959–62) 10

Krzyzewski fielded several NBA offers over his 42 seasons leading Duke and declined each. In 2023, Coach K said, "I love Duke, and I love college, especially how it was then. I'm not sure that if it was today, and I was that age, I wouldn't have gone."

The "then" Krzyzewski refers to is when top players often spent their entire careers at one program. Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, JJ Redick and Shane Battier stayed for all four years. Jay Williams stayed for three. It's a long-gone era, and Scheyer knows it. And the transaction-driven nature makes even the offseason more of a grind.

When asked if he believes coaches will continue into their 70s, as Pitino and Izzo are and Krzyzewski did, Scheyer smiled and shook his head.

"I know from Coach K, initially when you start coaching, you have months, you finish the season, your players aren't going anywhere, you go to the beach, you go wherever you want for a few months, you come back in the fall, and you're ready to roll," Scheyer said. "That's just not the world we're in. As you all know, it's right to recruiting mode the next day, as soon as the season ends.

"But I think it's incredible what [Izzo and Pitino] have done. ... You look at the reflection of both of their teams. They still have the identity of how they've always coached: the toughness, the defense, all those things, but they've done it a different way."

After all, the 2020s have been marked by high-profile departures, not just from septuagenarians such as Krzyzewski, Boeheim, Roy Williams and Jim Larrañaga, but from Jay Wright and Tony Bennett, too.

The exit ramps and left turns not taken

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Hurley could be the best example of the thin line between staying and going -- and, as of now, choosing the latter. He turned down Kentucky in early 2024 and the Lakers a few months later, though he admits that turning down the Lakers was a difficult decision, one that Izzo, now his Sweet 16 opponent, helped with.

His players were briefly in a lurch. Reed, who had transferred from Michigan just months before the Lakers' courtship of Hurley, remembers the immense relief of finding out Hurley was staying in Storrs.

"I came to UConn to play for a coach like Coach Hurley," Reed said. "When Coach said he returned, I remember that first practice when he leaked out to the media, posted it on Twitter, he was ready to go from there."

Returnees such as Alex Karaban and Solo Ball remember the uncertain few days of that July -- long after rosters and coaching searches had formed, leaving them with fewer options if they needed to pack up.

"Whatever he wanted to do, whatever would make him happy, his family happy, that's ultimately what we all wanted," Karaban said. "For him to come back and want to stay at UConn was a blessing for us. We greatly appreciated that. We just want to repay with him with how we play on the basketball court."

"I thought he was going to be gone, to be honest, when it first came out," Ball said. "Over time, when you get to know Coach, how he is as a person, all he wants to pour into is college athletes. It's been great."

The long road home

Perhaps the difference between staying and going can come down to personalities. Pitino has always wanted to move around. Izzo values the ability to "pump your own gas, wave to a neighbor, be around." He had the same NBA rumor mill, the same opportunities to jump to marginally bigger college programs.

Or perhaps there's more. The pressure of one spot can be downright grating. The nationwide monetary arms race gives more programs more opportunities to offer big paydays, better NIL, upgraded facilities and impressive support.

"It's nice to be in the same place," Izzo said. "There's pressure being in the same place, too. I don't think most people are going to want to do that. I hope they do. I think it's good for the university. I think it's good for the players."

Future offers will come for Hurley, one of the premier basketball minds at any level, and for Scheyer, who ticks the boxes of youth, smarts and experience coaching NBA players in waiting. Both acknowledged the immense challenges they face.

"We talked about his opportunity with the Lakers and other places," Scheyer said of Krzyzewski. "Down the road, that's something you cross that bridge when you get there. For me, it's 100% being at Duke, the place I want to be. We have unfinished business. That's what this is all about for me."

Hurley admitted it's been a challenge, that turning down the Lakers two summers ago wasn't easy and that coaching, period, even as a two-time reigning national champion, wasn't easy.

"Listen, I wanted a gap year last year," Hurley said with a laugh that belied his serious answer. "I don't know how Coach Izzo has done it. I don't.

"I hope I'm looked upon when my career's over, I don't know that I'll have his longevity, I can just only hope that people look at me as a coach the way they look at him and the way I look at him."

Four disparate but remarkably successful coaching paths converge at Capital One Arena on Friday night. By Sunday night, one will continue to the Final Four, and three will return home. Where any of those four paths go -- in the short and long terms -- could be anyone's guess.