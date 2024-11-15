Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-1, NC Central 0-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will face off against the NC Central Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Georgia Southern is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, Georgia Southern earned a 79-69 victory over Augusta State.

Meanwhile, NC Central's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They received a tough blow as they fell 76-60 to High Point.

Georgia Southern's win bumped their record up to 1-1. As for NC Central, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.