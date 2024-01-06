Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between NC Central and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Howard.

NC Central entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Howard step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Howard 5-10, NC Central 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Howard Bison and the NC Central Eagles are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Howard is expected to lose this one by two points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Howard fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Yale on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-78 defeat to the Bulldogs. Howard has not had much luck with Yale recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, NC Central waltzed into their game Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bears 112-70 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, as NC Central did.

The Bison have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Howard came up short against NC Central in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-60. Can Howard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a slight 2-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC Central has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.