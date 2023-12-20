Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Longwood 12-1, NC Central 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will head out on the road to face off against the NC Central Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Longwood will be looking to extend their current 12-game winning streak.

Longwood has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 68-49 margin over the Keydets. The score was close at the half, but Longwood pulled away in the second half with 39 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact NC Central proved on Friday. They claimed a resounding 102-50 victory over the Knights at home. With that win, NC Central brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Lancers' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.4 points per game. As for the Eagles, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Longwood and NC Central are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood was able to grind out a solid win over NC Central when the teams last played back in November, winning 73-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Longwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.