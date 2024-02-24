Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 8-15, NC Central 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 2-8 against the Eagles since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Md.-E. Shore is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses.

On Monday, the Hawks earned a 75-67 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, NC Central's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.

The Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-15 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 13-11.

Md.-E. Shore came up short against the Eagles when the teams last played back in January, falling 65-57. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.