Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 8-15, NC Central 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 2-8 against the Eagles since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Md.-E. Shore is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses.

On Monday, the Hawks earned a 75-67 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, NC Central's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.

The Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-15 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 13-11.

Md.-E. Shore came up short against the Eagles when the teams last played back in January, falling 65-57. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.

  • Jan 27, 2024 - NC Central 65 vs. Md.-E. Shore 57
  • Feb 20, 2023 - NC Central 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 63
  • Jan 23, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 59 vs. NC Central 58
  • Mar 10, 2022 - NC Central 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 56
  • Feb 21, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. NC Central 66
  • Jan 24, 2022 - NC Central 75 vs. Md.-E. Shore 63
  • Feb 22, 2020 - NC Central 74 vs. Md.-E. Shore 55
  • Jan 13, 2020 - NC Central 69 vs. Md.-E. Shore 64
  • Feb 09, 2019 - NC Central 78 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
  • Jan 12, 2019 - NC Central 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48