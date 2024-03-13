Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 9-19, NC Central 17-12

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 2-8 against NC Central since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Md.-E. Shore Hawks and the NC Central Eagles are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET at Norfolk Scope Arena in a MEAC postseason contest. Md.-E. Shore is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Hawks earned a 67-59 win over the Hornets. The victory was just what Md.-E. Shore needed coming off of a 69-50 defeat in their prior game.

Md.-E. Shore got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kelechi Okworogwo out in front who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Okworogwo didn't help Md.-E. Shore's cause all that much against George Wash. back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Toby Nnadozie, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.4% better than the opposition, a fact NC Central proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 79-68.

NC Central can attribute much of their success to Keishon Porter, who scored 37 points along with five rebounds. It was the first time this season that Porter scored 20 or more points. Po'Boigh King was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 9-19. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-12 record this season.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Md.-E. Shore's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs NC Central over their last ten matchups.

Md.-E. Shore was pulverized by NC Central 88-55 in their previous matchup back in February. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a big 9.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.