Who's Playing

Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Mid-Atlantic Christian 0-0, NC Central 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The NC Central Eagles will be playing at home against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Neither NC Central nor Mid-Atlantic Christian could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

On Sunday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 64-54.

Despite the defeat, NC Central got a solid performance out of Emmanuel Izunabor, who earned 12 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Mid-Atlantic Christian found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Mustangs lost to the Pirates, and the Mustangs lost bad. The score wound up at 109-46. Mid-Atlantic Christian has not had much luck with Hampton recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The losses dropped the Eagles to 1-2 and the Mustangs to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: NC Central have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mid-Atlantic Christian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 21.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for NC Central against Mid-Atlantic Christian in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 109-50 victory. Will NC Central repeat their success, or does Mid-Atlantic Christian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won both of the games they've played against Mid-Atlantic Christian in the last 4 years.