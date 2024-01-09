Halftime Report

Norfolk State and NC Central have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-29, Norfolk State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Norfolk State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, NC Central will have to make due with a 9-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Norfolk State 10-7, NC Central 9-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

What to Know

Norfolk State and NC Central are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The Norfolk State Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the NC Central Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Spartans beat the Bulldogs 79-72. The win was just what Norfolk State needed coming off of a 87-50 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, NC Central waltzed into their game Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They put the hurt on the Bison with a sharp 73-54 win. Considering NC Central has won five matches by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

The Spartans' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-7. As for the Eagles, they pushed their record up to 9-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Norfolk State will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played NC Central.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, NC Central is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 8-4 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against Norfolk State in their most recent matchups.

Odds

NC Central is a slight 1-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

NC Central and Norfolk State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.