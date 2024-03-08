Halftime Report

NC Central and SC State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 38-33, NC Central has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

NC Central came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: SC State 14-16, NC Central 16-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC State is 2-8 against NC Central since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. SC State will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

SC State posted their closest win since January 27th on Monday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Eagles 61-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory SC State has posted against Coppin State since January 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored NC Central last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. NC Central's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-16 record this season. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-12.

SC State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

SC State skirted past NC Central 71-68 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SC State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

NC Central is a big 7.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC State.