Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: SC State 9-10, NC Central 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

NC Central is 8-2 against SC State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. After both having extra time off, both will dust off their jerseys to take on one another at 4:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

NC Central will head into Monday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big last Saturday (they won by 19) but last Monday they proved they can win the close ones too. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over Delaware State. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Eagles have posted since November 16, 2024.

NC Central smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.

Meanwhile, SC State earned a 78-64 win over Md.-E. Shore last Monday.

NC Central's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-12. As for SC State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

NC Central beat SC State 79-68 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will NC Central repeat their success, or does SC State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC State.