NC State asks NCAA to reconsider ruling on eligibility of Braxton Beverly

Braxton Beverly, the Ohio State-turned-NC State signee who was deemed ineligible for the upcoming season by the NCAA, has enlisted the help of attorney Scott Tompsett in an effort to overturn the governing body's October ruling.

Beverly originally signed with Ohio State and took summer classes in Columbus, but left the school after the coach who recruited him, Thad Matta, was relieved of his duties. Beverly then transferred to NC State, where he was deemed ineligible by the NCAA. A waiver request with the assistance of Matta asking the ruling be overturned was denied.

NC State has now filed a Request for Reconsideration to the NCAA asking that Beverly's eligibility be taken into reconsideration, according to Tompsett, who released a lengthy statement on Wednesday.

"Braxton is a young man who has been severely penalized through no fault of his own. He did what he was told to do and enrolled briefly at Ohio State last summer, then made an understandable decision to transfer to NC State after Coach Matta was let go," said Tompsett. "He should not have to sit out his freshman year for doing nothing more than attending summer school to get a head start on his academics. We hope the NCAA takes this opportunity to do the right thing and makes Braxton immediately eligible to compete for NC State."

Tompsett also pleaded with NCAA president Mark Emmert specifically to reverse the ruling in Beverly's case, striking a chord with recent comments made by Emmert concerning the lack of confidence the public has in the NCAA.

"Dr. Emmert recently acknowledged that the American public has low confidence in the NCAA's ability to govern collegiate athletics," Tompsett said. "It is obvious that decisions like the one in this case are a major reason people think the NCAA has lost its sense of justice and fundamental fairness. We hope the NCAA takes this opportunity to do the right thing and makes Braxton immediately eligible to compete for NC State."

NC State opens its season Friday against VMI at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.