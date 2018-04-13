NC State coach Kevin Keatts injures knee playing pickup basketball
Keatts is coming off his first season with the Wolfpack in which he led them to a 21-win season
NC State coach Kevin Keatts was fortunate enough to avoid a major outbreak of the injury bug biting his players in his inaugural season at the helm of the Wolfpack program. But he took the fall after the season.
Keatts suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday playing a pickup game, which required repair surgery on Thursday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. He will likely be recovering from the injury over the next 4 to 6 months before he can play again -- putting his return to the floor for basketball activities right around the start of next season.
Fortunately for him, he should be good to coach no matter if the knee gets fully healed by then or not.
Keatts is coming off a successful first season with the Wolfpack. After a three-year stint with UNC-Wilmington, Keatts, in 2017-18, guided NC State to a 21-12 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
