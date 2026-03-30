NC State is hiring Tennessee assistant and former Wolfpack guard Justin Gainey as its next coach, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Gainey, 49, has spent the last five seasons on Rick Barnes' staff with the Vols and has held the title of associate head coach since 2022.

Gainey, a Greensboro, North Carolina, native, led the Wolfpack to NCAA postseason appearances all four seasons of his playing career at NC State and ranks inside the program's top 10 all-time in several statistical categories, including starts, steals and assists.

"I hope he gets the job," Barnes said of Gainey prior to Tennessee's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament loss over the weekend. "I don't think there's anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey. He's a North Carolina native. He went to NC State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC Tournament.

"He has just incredible pride in his university. A terrific basketball coach. I mean, if you come to our walk-throughs, like today or the other day, he scouted the last game. I don't say a whole lot because those guys have it."

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NC State's move comes after first-year coach Will Wade left for LSU last week. Prior to NC State's loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament's First Four earlier this month, Wade dismissed rumors attaching his name to the Tigers.

NC State's power brass made a quick move to interview Gainey and others in the aftermath of Wade's departure. He wanted the job in Raleigh the last time it was open, and this time around, he was one of the early frontrunners, per 247Sports.

"Justin has an incredible feel for the game, really understands players," Barnes said. "He works at it. Terrific recruiter. Understands the NIL era today. If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach. Because he's ready not just for NC State, he's ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee or any school in the country. He's that good."

Wolfpack eyed two coaching targets

247Sports reported former NC State players voiced their support for Gainey, who was one of two "top targets" for the vacancy along with Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz.

Schertz, who propelled Saint Louis to a 29-6 record this season as a NCAA Tournament qualifier, withdrew his name from consideration on Sunday, citing in a social media post that he "turned down significantly more money this spring" to remain with the program.

"Interest from other programs in our players and staff is a byproduct of team success, so as uncomfortable as it may be, let's hope that never changes," Schertz wrote.

Gainey's first mission at NC State will be assembling his staff, along with determining roster moves with college basketball's transfer portal opening in April. Gainey began his coaching career as an administrative coordinator and director of operations with NC State under Sidney Lowe, later landing assistant positions at Elon, Appalachian State and Santa Clara prior to earning his major stripes at Arizona.

He was an associate head coach for the first time during his next stop at Marquette, where he spent one season before joining Barnes' staff with the Vols. Gainey was the brains behind Tennessee's defensive improvements in recent years and will bring an on-ball pressure scheme to the Wolfpack.