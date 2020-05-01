NC State loses four-star basketball signee Josh Hall, who will sign an agent and enter 2020 NBA Draft
Jalen Lecque also skipped on his NC State commitment last year and went undrafted before signing with the Phoenix Suns
Class of 2020 NC State signee Josh Hall announced on Thursday he will keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and skip on his college commitment to the Wolfpack. It marks the second consecutive year NC State will lose a four-star recruit to the NBA draft.
"As I strive to constantly improve myself day by day to reach my dream of professional basketball, I understand this is a journey only some can dream about," he said on Twitter. "That day is a lot closer than I imagined at 19 years old. With that being said I have decided to enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent."
Hall meets the NBA's prerequisites to be eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft because he graduated from high school last year, completed a prep year, and is 19 years old. He joins Jalen Lecque as the second NC State none-and-done in the last two recruiting cycles. Lecque went undrafted in 2019 and subsequently signed a four-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with only half of it guaranteed.
Hall, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward, is ranked by 247Sports as a top-50 national recruit from North Carolina. He committed and signed with the in-state Wolfpack last fall over Louisville, LSU, Texas, Alabama, DePaul and several others. He was one of five NC State signees in the 2020 class that once ranked in the top-10 nationally, and the highest-rated of the five.
NC State went 20-12 before last season's abrupt ending spurred by the pandemic. It is losing its top two scorers from last season in C.J. Bryce and Markell Johnson but has a promising nucleus returning next year led by rising seniors Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk and Braxton Beverly.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Forbes' career rebounds at Wake Forest
Forbes was unhirable after he was fired as a Tennessee assistant, but 10 years later, he's...
-
Top 25 And 1: Texas Tech moves up
Marcus Santos-Silva, who averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Rams, is heading...
-
Izzo gets surprise call from former star
Tom Izzo says he owes this former Michigan State star 'a real lot'
-
Wake Forest hires ETSU's Forbes as coach
Forbes, who was 130-43 in five seasons at ETSU, will replace Manning
-
College basketball coaching changes
The one power-conference job to open this year is filled by one of the best mid-major coaches...
-
Texas Tech lands big-time transfer
There were plenty of suitors for the former VCU star
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday