NC State loses four-star basketball signee Josh Hall, who will sign an agent and enter 2020 NBA Draft

Class of 2020 NC State signee Josh Hall announced on Thursday he will keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and skip on his college commitment to the Wolfpack. It marks the second consecutive year NC State will lose a four-star recruit to the NBA draft.

"As I strive to constantly improve myself day by day to reach my dream of professional basketball, I understand this is a journey only some can dream about," he said on Twitter. "That day is a lot closer than I imagined at 19 years old. With that being said I have decided to enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent."

Hall meets the NBA's prerequisites to be eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft because he graduated from high school last year, completed a prep year, and is 19 years old. He joins Jalen Lecque as the second NC State none-and-done in the last two recruiting cycles. Lecque went undrafted in 2019 and subsequently signed a four-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with only half of it guaranteed.

Hall, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward, is ranked by 247Sports as a top-50 national recruit from North Carolina. He committed and signed with the in-state Wolfpack last fall over Louisville, LSU, Texas, Alabama, DePaul and several others. He was one of five NC State signees in the 2020 class that once ranked in the top-10 nationally, and the highest-rated of the five.

NC State went 20-12 before last season's abrupt ending spurred by the pandemic. It is losing its top two scorers from last season in C.J. Bryce and Markell Johnson but has a promising nucleus returning next year led by rising seniors Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk and Braxton Beverly.