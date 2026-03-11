A second-round matchup in the 2026 ACC Tournament will pit the No. 7 NC State Wolfpack against the No. 15 Pittsburgh Panthers. NC State (19-12, 10-8 ACC) has dropped four straight, most recently falling 85-84 to Stanford on Saturday. Pitt (13-19, 5-13 ACC) is coming off back-to-back victories and knocked off Stanford, 64-63, in the first round of the ACC Tournament 2026 on Tuesday. NC State leads the all-time series with 14 wins versus 5 losses.

Tipoff is at noon ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Wolfpack prevailed, 81-72, in their lone regular season matchup in January. The latest Pitt vs. NC State odds have the Wolfpack favored by 8.5 points, while the over/under is 144.5. Before making any NC State vs. Pitt picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pitt vs. NC State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for NC State vs. Pitt:

Pitt vs. NC State spread: NC State -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Pitt vs. NC State over/under: 144.5 points Pitt vs. NC State money line: NC State -417, Pittsburgh +320 Pitt vs. NC State picks: See picks at SportsLine Pitt vs. NC State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top NC State vs. Pitt predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Pitt vs. NC State 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (144.5 points). When the O/U is between 142 and 147 for Pitt and NC State this season, the Over is a combined 7-1. That includes their January contest surpassing the total of 145.5, and each of the last three games for the Wolfpack have gone over. Over NC State's last 13 contests, the Over boasts a 10-3 record.

As for the Panthers, they've seen the total eclipsed in 56% of games this season (18-14 record). But against somewhat lackadaisical defenses like NC State, the Over has hit more often. Versus teams allowing over 72 ppg, such as the Wolfpack, the Over has hit in 64% of Pitt games. SportsLine's model forecasts 150 combined points as the over hits 65.4% of the time.

How to make Pitt vs. NC State picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Pittsburgh, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. NC State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.