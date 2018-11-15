NC State to rename renovated basketball arena in honor of late Wolfpack coach Jim Valvano

The under-renovation arena known as Reynolds Coliseum, once the home to NC State men's basketball, will be named after legendary coach Jim Valvano.

Valvano coached at NC State for 10 seasons from 1980 to 1990 and led the Wolfpack to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, two ACC titles, and one national title in 1983. He died a decade later from cancer, but not before giving the famous "Don't give up, don't ever give up," speech that helped get the V Foundation for Cancer Research off the ground.

When the arena opens back up on Dec. 5, it will be known henceforth as James T. Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. The school announced the renaming on Wednesday, which came after it received a $5 million pledge from a group of donors to add Valvano's respected name to the facility that now is home to the women's basketball program, but will host the men's basketball game vs. Western Carolina to dedicate the arena to Valvano.

"Jim Valvano will always be an icon of NC State," said Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts. "It's fitting that the building he led the Wolfpack to so many memorable moments will share his name. I hope you'll join us on Dec. 5 for our Heritage Game & dedication of James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum."

Valvano's legacy continues to live on through his foundation -- as well as the annual "Jimmy V Week" on ESPN -- which pushes to raise funds for cancer research. To date, the V Foundation has raised more than $250 million.