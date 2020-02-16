NC State vs. Boston College odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an ACC battle Sunday as the Boston College Eagles and the NC State Wolfpack face off at 6 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC is 12-13 overall and 7-7 at home, while NC State is 16-8 overall and 5-4 on the road. This is the first meeting between the teams this season, though NC State drilled Boston College 73-47 as a 3.5-point favorite last season.

NC State is slightly better against the spread this season, going 12-11-1 ATS -- while Boston College is 12-13 against the spread this season. The Wolfpack are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. NC State odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any North Carolina State vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Boston College vs. NC State spread: Boston College +4.5

Boston College vs. NC State over-under: 141 points

Boston College vs. NC State money line: Boston College +176, NC State -199

What you need to know about Boston College

Boston College didn't have many answers for Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday, falling 85-58. Jay Heath was the only Golden Eagle in double figures with 10 points, while reserve Kamari Williams scored 14 points and Nik Popovic added 10 off the bench.

Derryck Thornton leads Boston College with 12.7 points per game, while Heath adds 12.5 points per outing.

What you need to know about NC State

North Carolina State took down the Syracuse Orange 79-74 on Tuesday. Devon Daniels was the lead wolf for the Wolfpack, scoring 23 points. C.J. Bryce added 19 points, and Jericole Hellems added 10 points off the bench.

Bryce leads NC State with 14.0 points per game, while Markell Johnson adds 13.0, DJ Funderburk adds 12.3 and Daniels chips in 12.0 points per outing.

