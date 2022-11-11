Who's Playing

Campbell @ NC State

Current Records: Campbell 1-0; NC State 1-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at PNC Arena. NC State earned a 69-50 win in their most recent matchup against Campbell in December of 2020.

The Wolfpack simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Austin Peay Governors at home 99-50. NC State got double-digit scores from five players: Terquavion Smith (26), Jarkel Joiner (18), Jack Clark (15), Casey Morsell (10), and DJ Burns (10).

Meanwhile, Campbell had enough points to win and then some against the St. Augustine Falcons on Monday, taking their game 79-62.

NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Monday, where they covered a 12.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. On Monday the Wolfpack relied heavily on Terquavion Smith, who had 26 points and five assists. It will be up to Campbell's defense to limit his damage Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.