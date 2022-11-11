Who's Playing

Campbell @ NC State

Current Records: Campbell 1-0; NC State 1-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack earned a 69-50 win in their most recent game against Campbell in December of 2020.

NC State entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Austin Peay Governors at home to the tune of 99-50. NC State got double-digit scores from five players: Terquavion Smith (26), Jarkel Joiner (18), Jack Clark (15), Casey Morsell (10), and DJ Burns (10).

Meanwhile, Campbell had enough points to win and then some against the St. Augustine Falcons on Monday, taking their matchup 79-62.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. On Monday NC State relied heavily on Terquavion Smith, who had 26 points and five assists. It will be up to Campbell's defense to limit his damage on Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.