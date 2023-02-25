Who's Playing

Clemson @ NC State

Current Records: Clemson 20-8; NC State 22-7

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Clemson Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 18 of 2020. NC State's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Clemson at noon ET Feb. 25 at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday NC State proved too difficult a challenge. NC State enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over Wake Forest. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jarkel Joiner (29), forward DJ Burns (21), guard Terquavion Smith (13), and guard Casey Morsell (10).

Meanwhile, the Tigers had enough points to win and then some against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday, taking their contest 91-73. Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson did his thing and shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped NC State to 22-7 and Clemson to 20-8. Jarkel Joiner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 29 points on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Clemson's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won eight out of their last 13 games against NC State.