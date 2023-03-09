Get ready for a 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinal battle as the NC State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum. NC State is 23-9 overall and finished tied for third in ACC regular-season play, while Clemson is 22-9 overall and finished sixth in the conference. Clemson has won each of the last five meetings between these teams, including winning both regular-season matchups by double-digits.

The game is a pick'em in the latest NC State vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 148. Before entering any Clemson vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week at 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Clemson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Clemson vs. NC State:

NC State vs. Clemson spread: NC State PK

NC State vs. Clemson over/under: 148 points

NC State vs. Clemson money line: NC State -110, Clemson -110

NC State vs. Clemson picks: See picks here

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack had little difficulty in their second round matchup with Virginia Tech on Wednesday, pulling away with a 97-77 victory. NC State dropped 53 points in the first half and led by as many as 29 points. Terquavion Smith led the way with 30 points, while Jarkel Joiner added 20 points along with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

As that game showed, NC State has one of the best offenses in the nation, as it ranks in the top 10% of the country in offensive rating. The Wolfpack were ranked for a pair of weeks in February before a seven-game stretch in which they lost four times. Smith and Joiner are both tied for the team lead with 17.3 points per game, while two other players -- DJ Burns and Casey Morsell -- also average in double-figures.

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson ended its regular season on a high note with an 87-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. Each of the Tigers last four victories have come by at least 18 points, but they also had a pair of double-digit losses mixed in during that six-game stretch.

The Tigers are led by fifth-year senior Hunter Tyson who averages 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. An All-ACC First-Team selection, Tyson was unstoppable against the Wolfpack during the regular season, averaging 21.5 points and 13.0 rebounds across two games. Tyson is complemented by PJ Hall, who puts up 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

How to make Clemson vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated NC State vs. Clemson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.