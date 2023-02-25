The Clemson Tigers and NC State Wolfpack meet for a matinee matchup on Saturday. Both teams are enjoying success in ACC play this season, with each squad angling toward a potential berth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Clemson is 20-8 overall and 12-5 in ACC play, with the Tigers traveling to PNC Arena in Raleigh for this matchup. NC State is 22-7 overall, including a 15-1 mark at home, and 12-6 against conference foes.

Tipoff is at noon ET in Raleigh. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolfpack as 6-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 147 in the latest Clemson vs. NC State odds.

Clemson vs. NC State spread: NC State -6

Clemson vs. NC State over/under: 147 points

Clemson vs. NC State money line: NC State -260, Clemson +210

CLEM: The Tigers are 10-7 against the spread in ACC games

NCST: The Wolfpack are 8-10 against the spread in ACC games

Why Clemson can cover



Clemson's shooting profile is quite strong on both ends of the floor. The Tigers are in the top five of the country in free throw accuracy, making 79.4% of attempts this season. Clemson is shooting 83.2% at the line in conference play, leading the ACC, and the Tigers also lead the conference with 55.3% 2-point shooting. Clemson rounds out its offensive approach with 36.2% from 3-point range, and the Tigers commit a turnover on only 16.2% of offensive possessions.

NC State is last in the ACC in free throw rate allowed on defense, and the Wolfpack are vulnerable to boosting opponent efficiency. On the other side of the floor, Clemson leads the ACC in opponent shooting, yielding 45.2% from 2-point range and 33.3% from 3-point range. Clemson is also in the top 30 nationally with a 75.6% defensive rebound rate, and NC State is outside the top 300 on offense in free throw rate and assist rate.

Why NC State can cover

NC State's defense is pesky, including the ACC's best mark in opponent 3-point shooting (31.5%) this season. The Wolfpack have a 12.6% block rate this season, and NC State ranks in the top four of the ACC in turnover creation rate (17.8%), steal rate (10.3%), defensive rebound rate (73.9%) and assist rate allowed (44.0%). Clemson doesn't attack the offensive glass, securing only 23.1% of available offensive rebounds, and NC State also has edges on offense.

NC State is led on offense by Terquavion Smith, who is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists per game, and the Wolfpack are excellent in avoiding turnovers. NC State has a sparkling 13.5% turnover rate that ranks in the top five of the country, and the Wolfpack commit a live-ball turnover on fewer than 8% of possessions. With NC State also shooting well from the field and from 3-point range, the Wolfpack project to be able to score efficiently in this matchup.

