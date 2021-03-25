After barely missing out on a trip to the NCAAs, the top-seeded Colorado State Rams continue their pursuit of a 2021 National Invitation Tournament title when they meet the No. 3 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday in Denton, Texas. Colorado State (19-6) turned back a strong challenge from Buffalo to post a 75-73 victory in the first round of the NIT. NC State (14-10) had a much easier time in its tourney opener, rolling to a 75-61 win over in-state rival Davidson.

Tip-off from the Comerica Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wolfpack as 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 146 in the latest NC State vs. Colorado State odds. Before making any Colorado State vs. NC State picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado State vs. North Carolina State:

NC State vs. Colorado State spread: NC State -1.5

NC State vs. Colorado State over-under: 146 points

NC State vs. Colorado State money line: NC State -125; Colorado State +105

NCST: The Wolfpack is 10-1 when forcing at least 15 turnovers

COLOST: The Rams are 3-10 against ACC foes, with all three wins at neutral sites

Why Colorado State can cover

Sophomore David Roddy was an All-Mountain West first-team selection after leading the Rams in scoring (16.3 pointers per game) and rebounding (9.6) during the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder posted his 12th consecutive double-figure scoring game with 17 points against Buffalo and has recorded five double-doubles over the past eight contests. Roddy ranked No. 18 nationally in defensive rebounds per game with an average of 7.2.

Colorado State has made 50 more 3-pointers than N.C. State, with the trio of Isaiah Stevens, Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood combining for 134 of the team's 205. Stevens is second on the Rams in scoring at 15.0 points per game and has averaged 16.3 over his last four games. Thistlewood has been hit or miss in his last 10 games, hitting at least four 3-pointers on four occasions while managing a combined six threes in the other six contests.

Why North Carolina State can cover

The Wolfpack were able to exploit their size advantage in the first round as 6-foot-11 D.J. Funderburk and 6-10 Manny Bates combined to score 35 points while missing only two shots from the floor. Funderburk has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games, including a season high-tying 21 points vs. Davidson. Bates has scored at least 10 points in three of the past four and is averaging 7.0 rebounds over the last three games.

Junior guard Jericole Hellems became one of the primary offensive options after leading scorer Devon Daniels was lost for the season when he suffered a torn ACL in late January. Hellems averaged 13.1 points during the regular season and had his two best outings in the two games following the injury to Daniels, erupting for 47 points. He has made only 29 3-pointers on the season, which ranks second on the team to Braxton Beverly (32).

How to make Colorado State vs. NC State picks

