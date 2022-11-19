Who's Playing

Elon @ NC State

Current Records: Elon 1-3; NC State 3-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will stay at home another game and welcome the Elon Phoenix at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

NC State entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Florida International Panthers at home to the tune of 107-74. Five players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Casey Morsell (26), guard Jarkel Joiner (26), guard Terquavion Smith (15), forward Dusan Mahorcic (12), and guard LJ Thomas (12).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Elon as they fell 77-73 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday.

NC State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Elon's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. In NC State's win, Jarkel Joiner shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five assists and Casey Morsell shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points and six boards. We'll see if Elon have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.