The Florida State Seminoles and the NC State Wolfpack will face off on Wednesday in an ACC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are 5-2 overall and 5-1 at home, while NC State is 6-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Wolfpack are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight Wednesday games. The Seminoles, meanwhile, are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against a team with a winning percentage above .600.

The road team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these two programs. The Seminoles are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Florida State vs. NC State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any NC State vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida State vs. NC State spread: Florida State -3.5

Florida State vs. NC State over-under: 145.5 points

Florida State vs. NC State money line: Florida State -160, NC State +140

What you need to know about Florida State



The Seminoles came up short against the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 29, falling 77-67. Scottie Barnes led the way for FSU with 14 points and five assists. M.J. Walker leads Florida State with 15.3 points per game, while Raiquan Gray pulls down 6.0 rebounds and Barnes dishes 4.3 assists per outing.

Florida State has dominated its opponents at home. In fact, the Seminoles are 19-1 in their last 20 home games. In addition, Florida State is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games against an ACC opponent.

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack dropped their first home decision of the season on Saturday, falling 64-59 to Miami. Thomas Allen scored 14 points and D.J. Funderburk added 12 points for NC State. Devon Daniels leads NC State with 15.9 points and 3.3 assists per game, while Manny Bates pulls down 5.4 rebounds per outing.

The Wolfpack are averaging 77.3 points per game this season. However, NC State has struggled mightily on the road, losing each of its last five road games. The Wolfpack have also lost five of their last six games on the road at Florida State.

