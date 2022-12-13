Who's Playing

Furman @ NC State

Current Records: Furman 7-3; NC State 8-3

What to Know

The Furman Paladins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PNC Arena. Furman will be strutting in after a win while NC State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Paladins proved too difficult a challenge. Furman enjoyed a cozy 82-67 victory over Winthrop.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 80-73. The losing side was boosted by guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 26 points.

NC State's defeat took them down to 8-3 while Furman's win pulled them up to 7-3. We'll see if the Wolfpack can steal the Paladins' luck or if Furman records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.