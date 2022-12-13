Who's Playing

Furman @ NC State

Current Records: Furman 7-3; NC State 8-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Furman Paladins will be on the road. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at PNC Arena. The Paladins should still be feeling good after a win, while NC State will be looking to regain their footing.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. Furman took down Winthrop 82-67.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 80-73. A silver lining for the Wolfpack was the play of guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 26 points.

The Paladins are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

NC State's loss took them down to 8-3 while Furman's victory pulled them up to 7-3. A win for NC State would reverse both their bad luck and Furman's good luck. We'll see if NC State manages to pull off that tough task or if Furman keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Paladins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.