Who's Playing

No. 3 Kansas @ NC State

Current Records: Kansas 5-0; NC State 4-0

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jayhawks beat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 82-76 last Friday. Forward Jalen Wilson took over for Kansas, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with six boards.

Meanwhile, NC State didn't have too much trouble with the Elon Phoenix at home this past Saturday as they won 74-63. The Wolfpack's guard Jack Clark looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds. Clark's performance made up for a slower contest against the Florida International Panthers last week. Clark's points were the most he has had all year.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Kansas is now a perfect 5-0 while NC State sits at 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jayhawks rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.5 on average. But the Wolfpack come into the matchup boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 11.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.