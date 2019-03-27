NC State vs. Lipscomb odds, line: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

No. 5 seed Lipscomb is hoping to become the first Atlantic Sun team to reach the NIT semifinals since 1987 when it visits No. 2 seed North Carolina State on Wednesday. The Bisons (27-7) tied Liberty at 14-2 for the regular-season conference crown, while the Wolfpack (24-11) tied Clemson at 9-9 for seventh in the ACC. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. The latest North Carolina State vs. Lipscomb odds list the Wolfpack as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any NC State vs. Lipscomb picks of your own, see the 2019 NIT predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that NC State, which has two national championships, is seeking its first NIT title. The Wolfpack are 17-4 at home and have won two in a row and eight of their last 12. NC State advanced in the NIT 2019 with wins over Hofstra (84-78) and Harvard (78-77).

Senior guards Torin Dorn, who leads the Wolfpack in rebounding (7.2 per game), and C.J. Bryce, who leads the team in steals with 39, have been red-hot and combined for 37 points in the win over Hofstra.

But just because the Wolfpack play well at home doesn't guarantee they'll cover the NC State vs. Lipscomb spread in the 2019 NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday.

That's because the Bisons aren't afraid of playing on the road, compiling a 13-4 record away from home. The Bisons advanced with wins over Davidson (89-81) and 1-seed North Carolina-Greensboro (86-69).

Lipscomb is among the nation's best in several categories, including eighth in scoring (82.2 points per game) and 14th in field goal percentage (48.6), areas that are certain to test the Wolfpack. The Bisons are also 18th in scoring margin (plus-11.6). Senior guard Garrison Mathews has stepped up his play of late, averaging 22.1 points over his last seven games.

