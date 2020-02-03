NC State vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch NC State vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ NC State
Current Records: Louisville 18-3; NC State 14-7
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the #6 Louisville Cardinals and the NC State Wolfpack at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at PNC Arena. The Cardinals are coming into the matchup hot, having won seven in a row.
U of L strolled past the Boston College Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 86-69. Forward Jordan Nwora took over for U of L, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, falling 75-65. Guard Markell Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for NC State and finished with 12 points on 6-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, U of L is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
U of L is now 18-3 while NC State sits at 14-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals come into the game boasting the 18th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at six. But NC State enters the matchup with 7.6 steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.99
Odds
The Cardinals are a 3-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against NC State.
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisville 84 vs. NC State 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - NC State 76 vs. Louisville 69
- Jan 29, 2017 - Louisville 85 vs. NC State 60
- Jan 07, 2016 - Louisville 77 vs. NC State 72
