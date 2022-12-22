Who's Playing

Louisville @ NC State

Current Records: Louisville 2-10; NC State 10-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Louisville Cardinals will be on the road. U of L and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at PNC Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cardinals winning the first 73-68 on the road and NC State taking the second 79-63.

U of L came up short against the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday, falling 75-67. Despite the defeat, U of L got a solid performance out of guard El Ellis, who had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, NC State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, sneaking past 70-66. Four players on the Wolfpack scored in the double digits: forward DJ Burns (18), guard Terquavion Smith (16), guard Casey Morsell (15), and guard Jarkel Joiner (12).

NC State's win lifted them to 10-3 while Louisville's loss dropped them down to 2-10. DJ Burns will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points along with nine rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Louisville's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won five out of their last seven games against NC State.