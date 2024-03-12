The No. 10 seed NC State Wolfpack and the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals are set to clash on Tuesday at Capital One Arena in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament. NC State finished the regular season 17-14, while Louisville has a 8-23 record. The winner advances to take on No. 7 Syracuse on Wednesday in the second round.

Tipoff is 4:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are favored by 9.5 points in the latest NC State vs. Louisville odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 148.5 points.

What you need to know about NC State

NC State enters the ACC Tournament on a four-game losing streak and the Wolfpack fell 81-73 to Pittsburgh in the regular season finale. Jayden Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and two steals in that one..

Taylor is one of four players who average double-digit scoring the NC State, joining guard DJ Horne (16.8 ppg), forward DJ Burns and guard Casey Morsell (11.4 ppg). Horne is questionable with a lower-body injury. NC State is 12-16-2 against the spread this year with an 8-10 ATS mark away from home.

What you need to know about Louisville

Meanwhile, Louisville enters the tournament with seven straight losses as head coach Kenny Payne remains squarely on the hot seat. The Cardinals fell 67-61 to Boston College in their final regular season games.

The Cardinals have five players who average 10 or more points, but none more than 13, so finding consistent offense has been a challenge. Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a Tennessee transfer, leads the way with 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Louisville lost the regular season matchup against NC State 89-83, however the Cardinals were able to stay within the 7.5-point spread.

