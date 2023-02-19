Who's Playing

North Carolina @ NC State

Current Records: North Carolina 16-10; NC State 20-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 13-2 against the #23 NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Tar Heels and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

UNC came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday, falling 80-72. UNC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard RJ Davis, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward Leaky Black, who had 13 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for NC State as they fell 75-72 to the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday. A silver lining for NC State was the play of guard Jarkel Joiner, who posted a triple-double on 15 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Joiner's first triple-double of the season.

The losses put the Tar Heels at 16-10 and the Wolfpack at 20-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC is stumbling into the matchup with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, NC State enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won 13 out of their last 15 games against NC State.