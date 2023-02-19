Who's Playing
North Carolina @ NC State
Current Records: North Carolina 16-10; NC State 20-7
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are 13-2 against the #23 NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Tar Heels and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
UNC came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday, falling 80-72. UNC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard RJ Davis, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward Leaky Black, who had 13 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for NC State as they fell 75-72 to the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday. A silver lining for NC State was the play of guard Jarkel Joiner, who posted a triple-double on 15 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Joiner's first triple-double of the season.
The losses put the Tar Heels at 16-10 and the Wolfpack at 20-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC is stumbling into the matchup with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, NC State enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won 13 out of their last 15 games against NC State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - North Carolina 80 vs. NC State 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Carolina 84 vs. NC State 74
- Jan 29, 2022 - North Carolina 100 vs. NC State 80
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Carolina 86 vs. NC State 76
- Dec 22, 2020 - NC State 79 vs. North Carolina 76
- Feb 25, 2020 - North Carolina 85 vs. NC State 79
- Jan 27, 2020 - North Carolina 75 vs. NC State 65
- Feb 05, 2019 - North Carolina 113 vs. NC State 96
- Jan 08, 2019 - North Carolina 90 vs. NC State 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. NC State 89
- Jan 27, 2018 - NC State 95 vs. North Carolina 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - North Carolina 97 vs. NC State 73
- Jan 08, 2017 - North Carolina 107 vs. NC State 56
- Feb 24, 2016 - North Carolina 80 vs. NC State 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Carolina 67 vs. NC State 55