Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ NC State
Current Records: Notre Dame 9-11; NC State 15-5
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won both of their matches against the NC State Wolfpack last season (73-65 and 69-57) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. Notre Dame and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Fighting Irish ended up a good deal behind the Boston College Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 84-72. Forward Nate Laszewski did his best for Notre Dame, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, NC State lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (18), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).
Notre Dame is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Fighting Irish against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The losses put Notre Dame at 9-11 and NC State at 15-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame is 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, the Wolfpack rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in NC State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Wolfpack are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 69 vs. NC State 57
- Jan 26, 2022 - Notre Dame 73 vs. NC State 65
- Mar 03, 2021 - NC State 80 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - NC State 73 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - NC State 77 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - NC State 76 vs. Notre Dame 58
- Jan 03, 2018 - Notre Dame 88 vs. NC State 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - Notre Dame 81 vs. NC State 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Notre Dame 89 vs. NC State 75