Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ NC State

Current Records: Notre Dame 9-11; NC State 15-5

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won both of their matches against the NC State Wolfpack last season (73-65 and 69-57) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. Notre Dame and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Fighting Irish ended up a good deal behind the Boston College Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 84-72. Forward Nate Laszewski did his best for Notre Dame, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, NC State lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (18), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).

Notre Dame is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Fighting Irish against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Notre Dame at 9-11 and NC State at 15-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame is 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, the Wolfpack rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in NC State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.