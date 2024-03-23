Upset winners in the first round will now look to reach the Sweet 16 when the 14th-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies battle the 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack in a 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region second-round matchup on Saturday. The Golden Grizzlies (24-11), who are making their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance, including their fourth at the Division I level, stunned third-seeded Kentucky 80-76 on Thursday thanks in large part to 10 3-pointers from senior guard Jack Gohlke. The Wolfpack (23-14), who are making their 29th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, advanced by taking out sixth-seeded Texas Tech 80-67 on Thursday. The Wolfpack are looking for their 14th Sweet 16 appearance, while the Golden Grizzlies are eyeing their first.

Tipoff from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the programs. The Wolfpack are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oakland vs. NC State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5.

Oakland vs. NC State spread: NC State -6.5

Oakland vs. NC State over/under: 146.5 points

Oakland vs. NC State money line: Oakland +221, NC State -277

OAK: The Golden Grizzlies have won 22 of their last 31 games (+24.10 units on ML)

NCST: The Wolfpack have won their last six games (+13.75 units on ML)

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack have four players who are averaging double-digit scoring, led by senior guard DJ Horne. The fifth-year player is in his first season with the team after playing the last two years at Arizona State. He also played two seasons at Illinois State. In 36 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals. He scored 16 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists in the first round win over Texas Tech.

Senior forward DJ Burns has also been dominant at times, and is coming off six consecutive double-figure scoring games. In the ACC Tournament Final, an 84-76 win over North Carolina, he scored 20 points, while adding seven assists and four rebounds. He had 16 points in Thursday's win over Texas Tech. In 37 games, including 36 starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.1 minutes.

Why Oakland can cover

Junior forward Trey Townsend has been red hot of late, registering back-to-back double-doubles. In the 83-76 win over Milwaukee in the Horizon League championship game, he poured in 38 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out five assists. He followed that up with another strong performance in the first-round win over Kentucky on Thursday. In that game, he scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while dishing off four assists and adding two steals. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes.

Senior guard Blake Lampman is also a big part of Oakland's success. Although he was limited to three points against Kentucky, he added five rebounds and two steals. He has reached double-digit scoring 17 times this year, including three 26-point performances, the last coming in an 83-71 win over Cleveland State on Feb. 3. He had 12 points and five rebounds in the Horizon League championship game. In 27 games, including 25 starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes.

