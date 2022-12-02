Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ NC State

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-3; NC State 7-1

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at PNC Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The William & Mary Tribe typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday NC State proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went the Wolfpack's way against William & Mary as they made off with an 85-64 victory. NC State was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Casey Morsell (23), guard Terquavion Smith (13), guard Jack Clark (12), forward Dusan Mahorcic (12), and guard Jarkel Joiner (11).

Meanwhile, Pitt took their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday by a conclusive 87-58 score. It was another big night for Pitt's forward Blake Hinson, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Their wins bumped the Wolfpack to 7-1 and the Panthers to 5-3. Both NC State and Pitt have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

NC State have won eight out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.