Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ NC State
Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-3; NC State 7-1
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at PNC Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
The William & Mary Tribe typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday NC State proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went the Wolfpack's way against William & Mary as they made off with an 85-64 victory. NC State was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Casey Morsell (23), guard Terquavion Smith (13), guard Jack Clark (12), forward Dusan Mahorcic (12), and guard Jarkel Joiner (11).
Meanwhile, Pitt took their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday by a conclusive 87-58 score. It was another big night for Pitt's forward Blake Hinson, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Their wins bumped the Wolfpack to 7-1 and the Panthers to 5-3. Both NC State and Pitt have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
Series History
NC State have won eight out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Pittsburgh 71 vs. NC State 69
- Feb 28, 2021 - NC State 65 vs. Pittsburgh 62
- Feb 17, 2021 - NC State 74 vs. Pittsburgh 73
- Mar 11, 2020 - NC State 73 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Feb 29, 2020 - NC State 77 vs. Pittsburgh 73
- Feb 09, 2019 - NC State 79 vs. Pittsburgh 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - Pittsburgh 0 vs. NC State 0
- Jan 24, 2018 - NC State 72 vs. Pittsburgh 68
- Jan 17, 2017 - NC State 79 vs. Pittsburgh 74
- Jan 19, 2016 - NC State 78 vs. Pittsburgh 61