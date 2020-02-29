NC State vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Pittsburgh and NC State.
The Pittsburgh Panthers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET Saturday at PNC Arena. NC State is 17-11 overall and 12-4 at home, while the Panthers are 15-14 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Wolfpack are favored by 8.5 points in the latest NC State vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Pittsburgh. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pitt vs. NC State:
- NC State vs. Pittsburgh spread: NC State -8.5
- NC State vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 136 points
- NC State vs. Pittsburgh money line: NC State -436, Pittsburgh 328
What you need to know about NC State
NC State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as it fell 85-79 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Guard C.J. Bryce had a tough game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.
That was NC State's third loss in its past four games, but the lone win during that span was a huge upset over then-No. 6 Duke. That inconsistent play is why NC State is on the bubble for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, making the Wolfpack's final three games of the regular season crucial.
What you need to know about Pittsburgh
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 31 turnovers -- the Syracuse Orange prevailed over the Panthers 72-49 on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by guard Justin Champagnie, who dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 13 points.
It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Panthers, a team that will now need an unlikely run through the ACC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Neither team has been great against the spread this season with Pitt posting a 12-16-1 ATS record, while NC State is 13-14-1 ATS.
How to make Pittsburgh vs. NC State picks
The model has simulated NC State vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins NC State vs. Pitt? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
