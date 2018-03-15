NC State vs. Seton Hall: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
March Madness is here! The No. 8 and No. 9 seeds face off in one of the Midwest's more intriguing matchups
No. 8 vs. No. 9 is usually a pretty familiar story, and this year's Midwest game is no exception as Seton Hall and NC State meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. These are two teams that grinded their way through the season and square off in a tough matchup for the presumed right to play the No. 1 seed in the second round. This promises to be a good old fashioned brawl.
About No. 8 Seton Hall
The Pirates have three players -- Angel Delgado, Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez -- who are good enough to push SHU into the second weekend of the NCAAs. Delgado has quietly put up one of the best careers over the past 10 years in the Big East, and he could finish with 1,500 points and rebounds.
About No. 9 NC State
The Wolfpack exceeded everyone's expectation for year one with Kevin Keatts at the helm, knocking off Arizona, Duke and North Carolina on the way to a 21-11 record. Omer Yurtseven has developed into an NBA-ready 7-footer and a team of transfers and players leftover from the Mark Gottfried era have bought in to Keatts' high-tempo approach with positive results.
Viewing Information
- Location: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS (check local listings)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
