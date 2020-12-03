The UMass Lowell River Hawks will take on the NC State Wolfpack at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The River Hawks are 1-2 while NC State is 2-0. The programs have never played before but both are exceeding the expectations of oddsmakers early in the 2020-21 college basketball season.

The River Hawks have covered in two of three games so far and NC State has covered comfortably as sizable favorites in each of its first two games. The Wolfpack are favored by 17 points in the latest NC State vs. UMass Lowell odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 152. Before entering any UMass Lowell vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. UMass Lowell. Here are several college basketball odds for UMass Lowell vs. NC State:

NC State vs. UMass Lowell spread: NC State -17

NC State vs. UMass Lowell over-under: 152 points

NC State vs. UMass Lowell money line: NC State -2400, UMass Lowell +1100

What you need to know about NC State

NC State played well at home against the North Florida Ospreys last Friday as the team secured an 86-51 win. NC State got double-digit scoring from four players: F Jericole Hellems (17), G Cam Hayes (13), F D.J. Funderburk (11), and F Manny Bates (10).

Funderburk averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game a season ago. He and Bates will be a particularly difficult matchup for the River Hawks. UMass Lowell doesn't have anybody on the roster who measures taller than 6-foot-8 and Funderburk is 6-foot-10, while Bates is 6-foot-11.

What you need to know about UMass Lowell

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, falling 74-64. Guard Obadiah Noel had a tough game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-21 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 40 minutes on the court. However, Noel has still averaged 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and poured in 35 on just 19 shot attempts in a hard-fought loss to Illinois State last week.

How to make NC State vs. UMass Lowell picks

The model has simulated NC State vs. UMass Lowell 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins NC State vs. UMass Lowell? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UMass Lowell vs. NC State spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,600 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years, and find out.