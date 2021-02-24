The 15th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 15-5 overall and 9-0 at home, while NC State is 10-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. Virginia is 11-3 in its last 14 games, while NC State is 4-8 in its last 12 outings.

The Cavaliers are favored by 11-points in the latest Virginia vs. NC State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 126.5. Before entering any NC State vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia vs. NC State:

Virginia vs. NC State spread: Virginia -11

Virginia vs. NC State over-under: 126.5 points

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Duke Blue Devils. Virginia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Sam Hauser, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds, and forward Jay Huff, who dropped a double-double with 20 points and 12 boards. For the season, Hauser is averaging 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds, while Huff is scoring 13.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers have dominated this series in recent years. In fact, Virginia is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against the Wolfpack. In addition, the Cavaliers have won each of their last 15 home games.

What you need to know about NC State

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between NC State and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as NC State wrapped it up with an 80-62 win on the road. The Wolfpack got double-digit scores from five players: Jericole Hellems (14), Dereon Seabron (14), D.J. Funderburk (11), Cam Hayes (11), and Braxton Beverly (10).

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.7 on average. But NC State comes into the game boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.1. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How to make Virginia vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Virginia Cavaliers -11 Bet Now

So who wins NC State vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.