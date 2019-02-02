NC State vs. Virginia Tech score: Wolfpack total fewest points by ranked team in shot clock era

No. 23 NC State, in front of its home crowd hoping to witness an upset win over No. 12 Virginia Tech, just put out one of the worst offensive performances in a regular season game since it joined the ACC ... in 1953.

The Wolfpack fell 47-24 to the Hokies, managing just 10 points in the final 20 minutes of action. They shot 16.7 percent from the field, and 7.1 percent from 3-point range. Only one player, C.J. Bryce, made three or more shots. There may be double-digit players, by the end of Saturday, who wind up scoring more points as an individual than NC State racked up as a team.

It was a defensive effort from both teams that would make Bud Foster shed a tear (and somewhere, Kliff Kingsbury is weeping).

Here are five insane factoids/things to know.

1. 24 points scored is the lowest output by a ranked team in the shot clock era. Reminder: The shot clock was implemented in 1985.

Yes, you're reading this correctly.



NC State's 24 points are the fewest by a ranked team in the shot clock era 👀 pic.twitter.com/oqnDVkg0F0 — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2019

2. This isn't the worst offensive outing for NC State of all time. NC State, in fact, once scored 12 points -- and won! -- in a ACC Tournament game against Duke in 1968, according to the News & Observer. It was (and still is) the lowest-scoring game in ACC history. You might never see such a putrid outing ever.

3. If you think NC State's 24 points was low, Rick Majerus and Saint Louis say hold my beer. The Billikens once put out a 20 point stinker in 2008, which (unsurprisingly) ended in similar fashion. George Washington claimed a 49-20 win in that contest. In that game, SLU made one 3-pointer on 19 attempts, and accumulated one-fourth of its points at the free-throw line.

4. Tennessee's 1973 defense has nothing on Virginia Tech. In late 1973, the Volunteers held Temple to 6 points. In an entire game. The score was 7-5 at halftime before they went own to win 11-6. In 1945, Kentucky also held its opponent, Arkansas State, to an equally embarrassing low. The Wildcats beat Arkansas State by a final score of 75-6 on Jan. 8, 1945. Adolph Rupp hath no mercy.

5. Virginia Tech wins ice cream. In addition to stealing a really, really nice road win in incredibly dominant fashion, Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said after the game he intends to take his team out for ice cream on the way home. After doing what it did to a really good NC State team that came in to Saturday scoring the seventh-most points at the Division-I level, I'd say that's a well-deserved treat.